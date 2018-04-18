BenQ EX3203R is a colorful HDR display with FreeSync 2 support

The product page for BenQ's latest gaming display just showed up on its global site. The new EX3203R appears to be an update of the older EX3200R, but don't let that dim your interest. This 31.5" display is a major upgrade in almost every way from the previous model. Let's check it out.

First, the relevant numbers. The EX3203R is a 31.5" curved monitor with a resolution of 2560x1440 and a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. Thanks to its VA LCD panel, it has a native contrast ratio of 3000:1, and BenQ says it can reproduce 90% of the wide DCI-P3 color space. The EX3203R is also one of the few displays with support for AMD's FreeSync 2 adaptive-refresh-rate technology. BenQ doesn't specify the range of refresh rates supported by the feature, but FreeSync 2 mandates support for Low Framerate Compensation anyway, so that should be of relatively little concern.

If you're up-to-date on your understanding of FreeSync 2, you'll also be aware that the tech requires some level of HDR support from displays so labeled. Indeed, the EX3203R has an HDR mode with a maximum brightness of up to 400 cd/m². That's high enough to satisfy the baseline requirements for FreeSync 2. There's no mention of a blur-reduction mode on the EX3203R, but thanks to FreeSync 2 and the display's 4-ms response time, things should be pretty darn smooth anyhow.

Mac users will surely be pleased with the EX3203R's USB Type-C port that can be used as a display connection, for charging (up to 10 W), and as a connection for the two USB 3.0 Type-A ports on the monitor. The rest of us will have to make do with the two HDMI 1.4 ports and a full-size DisplayPort connection. The monitor's stand only has tilt and height adjustments, so the VESA mounting capability might come in handy.

Since right now all we have to go on is a product page, we don't know how much the EX3203R will cost. Its predecessor, the EX3200R, debuted at $449 with a 1920x1080 resolution and without HDR support. We'd guess that the EX3203R might run a bit more than that when it hits e-tail.