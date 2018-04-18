AOC AG322QC4 boasts FreeSync 2 and DisplayHDR 400 certificates

When it rains, it pours. Today, the drops from the sky take the form of new displays conforming to AMD's FreeSync 2 adaptive-refresh-rate specifications. We reported earlier on BenQ's EX3203R, and now AOC joins the party with its AG322QC4. The 31.5" diagonal size of the panel is about the only thing one can intuit from that alphanumeric-grab-bag product number, so let's explore the not-as-obvious details on the latest entry to VESA's list of DisplayHDR-conforming monitors.

The QC4 bears similarities to the AG322QCX we wrote about last September. Both monitors have 31.5" VA panels that can refresh every element in their 2560x1440 pixel arrays at 144 Hz. AOC says the response time measures a short 4 ms. Unique features of the new QC4 include support for FreeSync 2 and compliance with VESA's DisplayHDR 400 specification. That means the monitor has true 8-bit color support, global dimming, and peak luminance over 400 cd/m². Typical brightness is a more pedestrian 300 cd/m². AOC didn't provide any refresh rate range information, but given the FreeSync 2 badging, Low Framerate Compensation is part of the deal.

The back of the display sports two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.2 connectors, plus an old-school VGA input. Gamers that split time between a PC and multiple consoles should be able to connect all the devices without any switch boxes. The QC4 also integrates a pair of 5-W stereo speakers, a headphone jack and a hanger, and a two-port USB 3.0 hub. The included stand has adjustments for height, tilt, and swivel. If that isn't enough articulation, the back of the monitor sports a 100x100 grid of threaded holes for a VESA-compatible display mount.

The manufacturer didn't provide any pricing or availability information, but we'd expect the AG322QC4 to land somewhere north of the $400-ish FreeSync-compliant, non-HDR AG322QCX. AOC backs the monitor with a three-year warranty.