PSA: Nvidia has Founders Edition GeForces in stock at MSRP

Listen up, gerbils. If you've been clamoring for a new build but you're disgusted at marked-up graphics card prices, scrabble on over to Nvidia's GeForce Store and get to ordering. GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1070, and GTX 1080 Founders Edition cards are in stock right now, and they're selling for MSRP.

The Founders Edition cards are a little pricier than some of the cheaper partner boards, but given the current state of the market, we're not complaining. Nvidia's cooler is second to none, too, at least as far as centrifugal-fan designs go. The estimated ship date is one week from today, and there's a limit of two units per customer. Head over to Nvidia's site if you want to pick up a GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB for $299, a GeForce GTX 1070 for $399, or a GeForce GTX 1080 for $549.