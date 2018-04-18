Lenovo's ThinkPad 485 and ThinkPad 585 put Ryzen APUs to work

As nice as it might be for AMD to have countless enthusiasts building custom PCs among its customer base, having major laptop makers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo on board means a lot to the all-important bottom line. We've already seen portables from the two largest American PC makers built around AMD's Ryzen 5 2500U and Ryzen 7 2700U APUs, and now Lenovo has added product pages detailing its newest 14" ThinkPad E485 14" and 15.6" ThinkPad E585 notebooks. The manufacturer's offerings are the first we can recall with the red silicon vendor's Ryzen 3 2200U chip on the option sheet.

All three of AMD's Ryzen mobile chips are available on both machines. As a refresher, the Ryzen 3 2200U has Vega 3 graphics, meaning it's got just three out of 11 compute units on the GPU section of the die active. That leaves only 192 stream processors to push pixels. For contrast, the Ryzen 5 2500U's IGP plays with a deck of 512 SPs and the Ryzen 7 2700U's graphics section bears 640 SPs. Regardless of processor choice, buyers can opt for as much as 32 GB of DDR4 memory spread across two SO-DIMMs. As for storage, shoppers can choose M.2 NVMe SSDs with capacities up to 512 GB, a conventional 2.5" hard drive, or both.

The two laptop lines have just-about-identical technical specifications. The most obvious differences are the screen size and battery life. The displays on the base models are nothing to write home about, with 1366x768 resolutions on panels of unspecified type. Thankfully, 1920x1080 IPS displays are optional on both lines for those willing to spend a little more.

Both versions get 45-Wh batteries, but Lenovo says the larger machine goes almost 50% longer on a charge. The company says the 14.1" E485 can go up to nine hours between appointments with a wall outlet, but touts 13-hour battery life for the 15.6" E585. We assume that someone in the marketing team got mixed up, and that the 14" machine, in fact, has the longer battery life. The manufacturer says buyers that opt for the larger 65-W charger can charge a depleted battery up to 80% of its capacity in just an hour.

The ThinkPad E485 measures 13" wide, 9.5" deep, and 0.8" thick (33 cm x 24 cm x 2.2 cm), while the E585 rings in at 14.5" x 9.9" x 0.8" (37 cm x 25 cm x 2 cm). The 14.1" laptop weighs at least 3.8 lbs (1.8 kg) and the larger notebook tips the scales at 4.6 lbs (2.1 kg). Both machines are built for business, so they sport plenty of I/O, including an HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 connector, and a USB Type-C port. The machines have 1x1 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 for connections without wires.

Lenovo didn't provide any pricing or availability information. The company says all ThinkPad E485 and ThinkPad E585 models will come with Windows 10 Pro preinstalled.