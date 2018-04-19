National Hanging Out Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Intel NUC7i7DNHE (Dawson Canyon) review @ PC Perspective
- NZXT Kraken X72 review @ Guru3D
- Deepcool Gamer Storm New Ark 90 case review @ Hexus
- HP SSD EX920 1TB M.2 drive review @ Legit Reviews
- Asus ROG Gladius II Origin review @ TechPowerUp
- Tesoro Gram XS mechanical keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
- Corsair's AX1600i PSU review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- Study links violent video games to increased calorie intake @ New Atlas
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 might have Battle Royale, and no single player campaign @ Quarter To Three
- There's trouble in paradise as Nintendo adds loot boxes to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp @ Nintendo Life
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus review @ PC Perspective
- Fire. Vortex. Cannon. Need we say more? @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- People who paid Tesla $3,000 for full self-driving might be out of luck @ Ars Technica
- Coiled carbon fiber artificial muscle lifts 12,000 times its own weight @ New Atlas
- MIT discovers way to mass-produce graphene in large sheets @ Slashdot
- Russia appears to have surrendered to SpaceX in the global launch market @ Ars Technica
- Coral reefs put up "cloud umbrellas" to keep cool @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- 'Blue-brain' cheese: is this the mouldiest cheese in Britain? @ theguardian.com
- The first step to better grilled cheese is losing the butter. Trust us @ quartzy.qz.com (I tried this last night, it's solid advice)