National Hanging Out Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Tuesday was epic. Hanging out seems pretty lame. Sorry, I'll stop now.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel NUC7i7DNHE (Dawson Canyon) review @ PC Perspective
  2. NZXT Kraken X72 review @ Guru3D
  3. Deepcool Gamer Storm New Ark 90 case review @ Hexus
  4. HP SSD EX920 1TB M.2 drive review @ Legit Reviews
  5. Asus ROG Gladius II Origin review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Tesoro Gram XS mechanical keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
  7. Corsair's AX1600i PSU review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Study links violent video games to increased calorie intake @ New Atlas
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 might have Battle Royale, and no single player campaign @ Quarter To Three
  3. There's trouble in paradise as Nintendo adds loot boxes to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp @ Nintendo Life

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus review @ PC Perspective
  2. Fire. Vortex. Cannon. Need we say more? @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. People who paid Tesla $3,000 for full self-driving might be out of luck @ Ars Technica
  2. Coiled carbon fiber artificial muscle lifts 12,000 times its own weight @ New Atlas
  3. MIT discovers way to mass-produce graphene in large sheets @ Slashdot
  4. Russia appears to have surrendered to SpaceX in the global launch market @ Ars Technica
  5. Coral reefs put up "cloud umbrellas" to keep cool @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. 'Blue-brain' cheese: is this the mouldiest cheese in Britain? @ theguardian.com
  2. The first step to better grilled cheese is losing the butter. Trust us @ quartzy.qz.com (I tried this last night, it's solid advice)
