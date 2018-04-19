Thursday deals: huge monitors at cheap prices and more

Hello, gerbils! Jeff's been hard at work on the review of AMD's latest Ryzen 2000-series processsors. It's safe to say that the company delivered and that we'll see quite a few of those CPUs in our future recommendations. However, deals can't stop just because some CPUs came out. Check out what we have for you today.

Today is huge-monitor day. There's practically no excuse these days to stick with tiny 22" or 24" displays anymore. To prove that point, we'll kick things off with the LG 32UD59-B. The company's not very good at naming their monitor wares, but it's certainly excellent at typing up spec sheets. This 32" beast has a VA panel with a resolution of 3840x2160. Color reproduction is top-tier, too, at 95% of the DCI-P3 space. Finally, the contrast ratio is 3000:1 and there's FreeSync support on tap. You can get this display in your hands for only $369.99 from Newegg with the code EMCPTEY34.

Ultra-wide displays are all the rage now, and we have an option in that format, too. The LG 34UM69G-B has an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1080 and FreeSync support. Regular response time is set at 5 ms, but gamers can take advantage of the blur-reduction mode that effectively reduces that figure to 1 ms. Around the back, you'll find DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C inputs. Newegg is selling this display for $279.99 with the promo code EMCPTEY67.

You might want a nice 4K monitor but you might not need the 32 inches of that LG above. You should look at this Acer H277HK, then. This display's 27" IPS panel delivers 3840x2160 pixels with a maximum brightness of 350 cd/m². Acer says the contrast ratio is 1000:1 and that the response time is 4 ms. Get the H277HK for only $299.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPTEY33. That's a sweet deal.

One of the recently-released Coffee Lake CPUs needs a good home, and we figure that the ASRock Z370 Killer SLI/ac motherboard fits that role just fine. This mobo has metal-reinforced main PCIe slots, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There's also SLI and CrossFire support on tap, too. Take this motherboard home from Newegg for $134.99. You'll also get a $10 rebate card that can get you a few bucks back.

Everyone's a fan of a big, speedy hard drive, like the HGST Deskstar NAS 6-TB spinners with their 7200-RPM rotational speed and healthy 128 MB of cache. We have a combo deal today on two of these beasties for the amount of $299.98 if you use the promo code EMCPTEY57. That works out to a flat $25 per terabyte, which is a great price for a good chunk of fast storage.

All this talk about desktop CPUs is all fine and good, but you can't be sitting at a desk all the time. Maybe you're thinking of acquiring an item like the Asus ROG GL702VI-WB74 laptop. This 17.3" is full to the brim with fast hardware, like the Core i7-7700HQ processsor, a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and a storage combo setup comprising a 256-GB SSD and a 1-TB hard drive. That's not all, though. The 1920x1080 display has a 120-Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support. All this hardware usually sells for north of $2000, but not today. This laptop trades hands at Newegg in exchange for $1869 if you use the code EMCPTEY52.

