EK Fluid Gaming line offers turn-key liquid-cooled PCs

Building a basic computer these days is as easy as it's ever been. Building a custom-cooled high-end gaming system is a bigger challenge than many folks want to tackle, and EK Water Blocks has stepped up with new options for buyers that want the bragging rights of an open-loop-cooled rig without the headaches and potential leaks of gathering parts and putting everything together. The company's new Fluid Gaming line of pre-assembled gaming PCs combines quality hardware from well-known manufacturers with the company's expertise in cooling system design and assembly.

For the time being, all of EK's pre-built gaming systems use AMD's spanking-new Ryzen 2000-series processors coupled with Nvidia GeForce graphics cards inside an EK-specific variation of InWin's 101C ATX chassis. All systems get EK's aluminum Fluid Gaming A240G open-loop cooling kit plus an extra 120-mm radiator. The A240G kit includes CPU and graphics card waterblocks, a pump-and-reservoir assembly, clear soft tubing, and a 240-mm radiator with fans. The case has a tempered glass side panel that provides a good look at the high-end gear within. The systems are all powered by EVGA SuperNova G3 power supplies with CableMod cable extension kits.

The entry-level Hero configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, 16 GB of 3200 MT/s G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4 memory, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB, and a 256-GB Samsung 960 Evo NVMe SSD on an MSI B350 Tomahawk motherboard. A 2-TB Seagate hard drive provides additional storage space.

The top-shelf "Legend" build sports an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU, 32 GB of memory, a pair of Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI, a 1-TB SSD, and a 4-TB hard drive. All that gear comes attached to an MSI X470 Gaming Pro Carbon motherboard.

Buyers should note that EK's Fluid Gaming line uses aluminum components, so adding third-party cooling system components made of copper is not recommended. EK backs all pre-built systems with a two-year warranty. The Hero configuration costs $2100, and the Legend system will set buyers back $4260. EK expects systems to start shipping from its US-based assembly facility in early May.