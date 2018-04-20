PSA: Satellite Reign is free today at the Humble Store

It's Friday, gerbils, and some of you probably have plans this weekend. Others might be looking for something to do, so why not play Satellite Reign? "But Zak," you cry, "I don't want to pay $30 for a game I've never heard of." Well you're in luck, because if you get it today, it's free at the Humble Store.

Satellite Reign is a class-based real-time strategy game that directly resembles the classic Syndicate Wars. That's not surprising, as some of its developers actually worked on the original Syndicate games. Unlike most RTS games, Satellite Reign doesn't involve building structures or resource management. Instead, four agents—controlled by between one and four players—must sneak, hack, steal, and shoot their way up the corporate ladder. I feel like I probably don't have to sell you on the game that hard, since it's free. You will need both Humble and Steam accounts to redeem it, though.

The Humble Store actually has two big sales going on right now. The Sci-Fi Week sale is still on, and that means you can pick up Stellaris for $16, Galactic Civilizations III or Elite Dangerous for $13.59, The Talos Principle for $8, or Faster Than Light for just $2.49. This weekend is also the Capcom Weekend sale, so you can net Resident Evil 7 for $22.49, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for $12, Ultra Street Fighter IV for $7.49, or the sadly-overlooked Remember Me for $6.59. There's also Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite for $30, although you might be better off grabbing the fan-preferred Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for just $10.

I've barely scratched the surface of the deals on offer, so go take a look around the Humble store if you haven't lately. It's also worth mentioning that the Humble Monthly bundle is only $12 a month, and subscribing right now will get you Ruiner, Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, Moon Hunters, Jalopy, and Crazy Machines 3. Monthly subscribers also get 10% off everything in the store. You can cancel your subscription any time—even immediately after you claim this month's games—and part of your purchase goes to charity. Let us know if you find a really great deal on the store this weekend.