MSI gets into the case space with the MAG Pylon RGB and MAG Bunker

PC builders can be picky people. Some folks need matching RGB LEDs, while others need every part in their machine to be from the same brand. If you're part of the latter group, never fear—MSI is now offering computer cases. The MAG Pylon RGB and MAG Bunker cases look pretty familiar at a glance, but let's check them out in detail.

Both of the MAG cases share the same fundamental design. They're ATX chassis with tempered glass panels, magnetic dust filters, and support for vertical graphics card mounting. Both models have a contemporary dual-chamber design with the power supply mounted in the bottom of the case.

The MAG Pylon RGB comes with three RGB-LED-equipped fans mounted in the front and an additional glass panel on the right side. The MAG Bunker does without presintalled front fans and has a regular solid right panel. Those are the only differences in the cases, which means both models will accept two 3.5" drives and four 2.5" drives. There's no front-panel USB-C port, but you do get a pair of USB 3.0 connections alongside a pair of USB 2.0 ports.

Since the product pages just appeared on MSI's site, we don't know when these cases will show up for sale or how much they'll go for. If you're building an MSI-based machine and want to maintain that theme throughout, keep an eye out for them.