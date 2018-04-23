Rumor: Crimson Canyon NUC could blend Cannon Lake and Radeon graphics

Intel seems to be bullish about its NUCs. We've recently taken a good look at Intel's Hades Canyon gaming NUC, and now website WinFuture.de got a hold of pictures and specs of what appears to be a prototype "Crimson Canyon" NUC (model name NUC8I3CYSM2) packing an as-yet-unlisted Intel Core i3-8121U CPU. That chip is rumored to be a 10-nm unit based on the company's upcoming Cannon Lake architecture. Perhaps more surprisingly, though, that NUC apparently carries an as-yet-unannounced Radeon 550 graphics chip onboard.

Previous rumors pinned the Core i3-8121U chip as having two cores, Hyper-Threading support, and a 2.2 GHz clock. However, WinFuture claims the chip apparently with no Turbo Boost support. Meanwhile, the purported Radeon 550 has 2 GB of its own VRAM and looks to be clocked at 1124 MHz. WinFuture says the machine comes with a 90-W power supply. That would make sense in light of the added power draw from the onboard Radeon. Meanwhile, Twitter user @TUM_APISAK posted a 3DMark 11 database listing displaying exactly the combination of hardware present in the purported NUC. That entry shows the motherboard to be a NUC8i3CYB variant. There are several entries for the Core i3-8121U in the Geekbench database, too, but they all come from Lenovo systems.

According to WinFuture, some e-tailers are already listing two variations of the Crimson Canyon NUC, the NUC8I3CYSM2 and NUC8I3CYSM3, for around 450€, or around $458 without VAT. It's not immediately clear what the difference is between both models. We found them listed at online store Redcorp, and they're both specced with the Core i3-8128U CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a 1-TB hard drive. Whatever the deal is, our guess is that it won't be long before these machines are out and about.