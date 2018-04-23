Philips Momentum 43 pairs DisplayHDR 1000 certification with Ambilight

A 43" display stretches the definition of "computer monitor" a bit, but gamers and media consumers can certainly make a case for such a sizable screen. That's especially true if the monitor uses a 3840x2160 MVA panel with a typical contrast ratio of 4000:1 and a maximum brightness of 1000 cd/m², like Philips' upcoming Momentum 43 display, model number 436M6VBPAB (PDF).

That brightness value isn't just for show. Philips says that the Momentum 43 will be able to sustain 720 cd/m² for continuous bright scenes. The company also says that the upcoming display will support 10-bit color input and should be able to reproduce 97.6% of the DCI-P3 color space. This is not only an HDR display, but in fact an HDR display bearing the rarefied DisplayHDR 1000 certification. This is the first such monitor we've seen, although we have talked about other displays in the past that could equally qualify if their creators sought that certification.

The rest of the specs on the Momentum 43 are about what you'd expect: a 60-Hz refresh rate, 4-ms gray-to-gray response time, and 178º all-ways viewing angles. The Momentum 43 has support for Philips Adaptive Sync tech, which we take to mean VESA Adaptive Sync, more commonly known as FreeSync. Philips doesn't make it clear what the refresh rate range is, though.

If having the first DisplayHDR 1000 certification isn't enough to sell you on the Momentum 43, the monitor also includes Philips' Ambiglow technology. If you haven't seen it before, Ambiglow automatically projects suitable mood lighting to match the images on-screen using LEDs in the exterior casing of the display. It sounds like a gimmick until you see it in action, as it really does improve the feeling of immersion while gaming or watching a movie.

The Momentum 43 will come with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, mini-DisplayPort 1.2, and USB Type-C connections. The USB Type-C connection can be used for video as well as enabling the USB 3.0 hub on the display. Philips says the USB 3.0 ports support fast charging, but declined to list their power output. The company does put down the monitor for a 162-W typical power draw. We suppose blasting 1000 cd/m² across a 43" diagonal takes some juice.

If you're chomping at the bit for one of the HDR-est displays we've ever seen, you should settle in for a little wait, as Philips has yet to make an announcement regarding when the Momentum 43 will be available. The company also hasn't revealed pricing, though judging by the specs, you'd do best to prepare for a bit of sticker shock. Thanks to OC3D for the tip.