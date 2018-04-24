National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Those fancy new CPUs everyone seems to like

  1. The Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X review @ PC Perspective
  2. AMD Ryzen 7 2700X review @ Guru3D
  3. AMD R7 2700 & 2700X review @ Gamers Nexus
  4. AMD 2nd-gen Ryzen 2 2700X Zen+ CPU review @ HardOCP
  5. AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X @ Hexus
  6. AMD 2nd-gen Ryzen review @ HotHardware
  7. AMD Ryzen 7 2700X review @ KitGuru
  8. AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor review Legit Reviews
  9. AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
  10. AMD Ryzen 7 2700X & Ryzen 5 2600X review @ TechSpot
  11. The AMD 2nd-gen Ryzen deep dive @ AnandTech

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. FSP Hydro PTM 650W platinum power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Corsair HS60 headset review @ Guru3D
  3. Aorus X470 Gaming 7 Wifi motherboard review @ Hexus
  4. Enermax RevoBron 700W review @ JonnyGuru
  5. Kolink Continuum 850W platinum modular PSU review @ KitGuru
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review @ Neowin

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Oculus faces 'existential crisis' in handling personal data @ Upload VR
  2. Wot I Think: Frostpunk @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Toy companies analyze Nintendo's plans for Labo @ Polygon
  4. Campo Santo acquired by Valve, booze acquired by Campo Santo @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Hackers keep robbing cryptocurrency YouTubers @ Slashdot
  2. The simplest-possible DIY ultrasonic levitator @ HackADay
  3. Job details disappear as report suggests upcoming Amazon-made home robot @ Ars Technica
  4. Assemble your own modular li-ion batteries @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. AI researchers are making more than $1 million, even at a nonprofit @ Slashdot
  2. Newly discovered exploding ant sacrifices itself for the colony @ New Atlas
  3. Surface Phone speculation spurred by new phone APIs in Windows @ Ars Technica
  4. Welcome to Pleistocene Park: The mammoth plan to recreate an ice age ecosystem in Siberia @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. How new cheeses are propelling this city into the spotlight @ nationalgeographic.com
  2. Monkey-selfie lawsuit finally ends: Court affirms adorable macaque can't sue @ Ars Technica
  3. Thermaltake Grand RGB 1200W platinum PSU review @ HardOCP
