Dell Precision mobile workstations rock eighth-gen Core CPUs and fast RAM

We wrote earlier today about Dell's Precision 5530 2-in-1 portable with Intel Kaby Lake-G processors. As impressive as that machine's specs are, the Intel-AMD unified processor package isn't the right tool for every job. Dell has updated other members of its Precision mobile workstation lineup, coupling the capabilities of the newest eighth-generation Intel Core mobile CPUs with optional discrete professional GPUs and some of the fastest memory we've seen factory-fitted to a laptop from a major vendor.

Dell says the Precision 7530 is the world's first 15" mobile workstation that's "ready for VR," thanks to its available Intel Core i9-8950HK processor and Nvidia GP104-derived Quadro P3200 graphics with 6 GB of GDDR5 memory. Customers that prefer AMD red can choose Radeon Pro WX 4150 graphics instead. The Precision 7530 can pack as much as 6 TB of all-PCIe storage (three 2 TB M.2 drives) and up to 128 GB of memory into four DDR4 SO-DIMM slots. If RAM clock rate is more important than capacity, Dell will custom-build machines with up to 32 GB of 3200 MT/s high-speed stuff. Users can add a Qualcomm Snapdragon X7 Cat-6 LTE modem if the machine's 802.11ac Wi-Fi won't let them get far enough away from an access point.

The Precision 7730 contains essentially the same hardware as the 7530, but has a larger screen and a fourth M.2 slot that pushes available SSD storage capacity to 8 TB. Although we didn't see Xeon models on the list of available processors, the presence of ECC memory as an option suggests that well-heeled buyers can get them. The machine's sides are bristling with connectors, headlined by two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The Precision 5530 has the same eighth-generation Core processors on tap as the bulkier 7x30 siblings, but the top graphics option is the Nvidia GP106-based Quadro P2000 with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory. One of the Thunderbolt 3 ports and two memory slots disappear, dropping maximum RAM apacity to 32 GB of non-ECC DDR4. The storage options also shrink to devices that will fit into a single M.2 slot and a 2.5" drive bay. Dell didn't provide dimensions or weights for the 7530 and 7730, but we suspect they are considerably heavier and bulkier than the 0.66"-thick (1.7 cm), 3.9-lb (1.8 kg) Precision 5530. The company says those figures make the 5530 the world's smallest 15" mobile workstation. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X7 modem isn't an option on this model, though.

Intel's Core i9-8950HK isn't an option on the Precision 3530, but buyers can get six-core Core i5 and Core i7 processors fitted instead. Dell specifically says Xeons are available, but didn't remark on the exact models. Like the 5530, the Precision 3530 has two memory slots, one M.2 slot, and a 2.5" drive bay. Buyers can choose between IGP graphics or an Nvidia GP107-based Quadro P600 with 4 GB of GDDR5 memory. The options list once again includes a Qualcomm LTE modem. Screen resolution for the 3530 tops out at 1920x1080, but touch input is an option.

Dell says the Precision mobile workstations described here will start shipping on May 22. Buyers will need to save up at least $1049 for a Precision 3530, $1459 for a Precision 5530, $1119 for a Precision 7530, or $1519 for a Precision 7730. We imagine prices climb rapidly for configurations with Core i9 or Xeon processors, discrete professional graphics cards, and enormous pools of memory and storage.