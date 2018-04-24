Dell celebrates 25 years of OptiPlex with an all-new lineup

Dell's been selling business-oriented desktops under the OptiPlex name for 25 years. To celebrate, the company is replacing the entire line with new offerings. The refreshed gear includes four new all-in-one machines alongside a whole fleet of mini-tower, SFF, and micro-desktops. There's also a new OptiPlex XE3 ruggedized desktop. There's a lot of ground to cover, but let's take a quick peek at the new OptiPlex lineup.

Starting with the standard desktops, we have the 7060 series, the 5060 series, and the 3060 series. All three families's desktops come in three form factors: mini-tower, small-form-factor (SFF) desktop, and micro-desktop. The machines all more or less look identical save for size, and they have CPU options ranging from Pentium Gold chips on up to the Core i7-8700. All machines have storage options up to SSD-and-HDD setups. As you move up the product stack, the differences are primarily in the graphics and memory options.

The 3060 series machines use the Intel H370 chipset and are limited to 32 GB of RAM and low-end discrete graphics, topping out at AMD's Radeon RX 550. The 5060 and the 7060 OptiPlexes support 64 GB of RAM and dual graphics cards, although the micro-desktop versions of these machines are limited to 32 GB of RAM and a single discrete graphics unit. Those series are also based on the Q370 chipset, allowing for additional remote management and security options not found on the 3060s.

The Optiplex XE3 is very similar to the OptiPlex 7060 series, and in fact it looks identical externally. The X3s only come as mini-tower and SFF models, though. Dell doesn't go into great detail about exactly how these machines are more rugged than their cousins, but does say that they have more aggressive active cooling and optional dust filters. The company recommends these machines for medical, industrial, retail, and marine applications.

If a monitor-mounted micro-desktop is still too big—or if you just really hate wires—then the OptiPlex all-in-one (AIO) machines will be your jam. There are four new models: the 27" OptiPlex 7760, the 23.8" OptiPlex 7460, the 21.5" OptiPlex 5260, and the 19.5" OptiPlex 3050. Dell's press materials don't include the specifications for the little OptiPlex 3050, but the other three machines share most of their specs with the new OptiPlex desktops. That means CPUs up to the Core i7-8700, a pair of 16-GB DDR4 DIMMs, and a GeForce GTX 1050 at the maximum.

The displays on all three AIOs are 1920x1080 IPS screens, although the 7760 has a 3840x2160 panel available. All three models can be equipped with capacitive touch as an option on their 1920x1080 displays. As with the desktops, Dell offers dual storage (SSD plus hard drive) options including 1-TB M.2 PCIe SSDs. Alternatively you can set them up with Optane Memory caching.

All of this new hardware will be available on Dell's website starting May 22. The all-in-one machines will begin at $869 for the OptiPlex 5260, $1069 for the 7460, and $1229 for the 7760. The updated OptiPlex desktops will start at $499 for the 3060 SFF model and go up from there. Finally, the ruggedized OptiPlex XE3 will start at $649.