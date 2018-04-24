Tuesday deals: a Core i5-8600K combo deal, cheap SSDs, and more

Howdy, folks. We've just reviewed the Samsung 970 EVO solid-state drive and found it worthy of a TR Recommended award. SSD prices are slowly-but-steadily coming down, and graphics cards' stickers are also descending from the stratosphere. Add to that the recent release of AMD's second-generation Ryzen desktop processors, and we figure it's safe to say that we're finally exiting the PC-building doldrums. We've hunted high and low for the best hardware deals for that endeavor. Here they are.

We're starting the party today with a big combo deal. The Intel Core i5-8600K is a fantastic CPU, and it's selling in a package with Asus' Z370-A motherboard and 16 GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX memory clocked at 3000 MT/s. Newegg will hand you all three boxes for the sum of $509.99, an amount that's $70 off the regular total for all three items.

The downward-inching of SSD prices of late is a welcome sight to many a sad PC builder. These days, you can actually get big drives like the Mushkin Reactor 1 TB for the low amount of $213 at Newegg. If you don't need that much speedy solid-state storage, perhaps the Mushkin Triactor 3DL 480 GB drive would serve you well, for just $99.98 from Newegg. Finally, for simpler needs you can't go wrong with the Silicon Power S55 240-GB SSD for a scant $49.99 after promo code EMCXPTRT2 at Newegg.

It's all about power these days, they say. The discerning builder would do well to light up their PC with a beefed-up unit like the Corsair RM750x. This 80 Plus Gold-rated power supply has fully-modular cabling, a helping of SATA and PCIe power plugs, semi-passive cooling, and can be yours for $109.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPTRT28. If you'd rather have a more compact unit, perhaps you'd like Antec's HCG 850 Gold power supply that can also be had for $109.99 at Newegg. This model has a $30 rebate card available, though. Whatever your choice, either unit has ten-year warranty coverage.

Here's another combo deal for you. Whether you need more space for your collection of cheese pictures or just want to embiggen your home server, this two-pack of Seagate IronWolf 8-TB hard drives is just the ticket. These drives are 7200-RPM affairs with NAS-optimized firmware and a generous 256-MB cache. Newegg will hand them to you in exchange for $419.98. That works out to $26.25 a terabyte.

Finally, you may be eyeing a mid-range build with one of Intel's Coffee Lake desktop CPUs and thinking you need a good home for it. Those shoes can be filled by the MSI Z370 Gaming Plus motherboard. This circuitry tile has a metal-reinforced main PCIe slot and an Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet controller. It can be yours for just $109.99 from Newegg, and you get a $20 rebate card as an offer.

