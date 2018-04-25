AMD and MSI team up to equip gamers with a Combat Crate

The degree and duration of the recent graphics card price hikes has some folks in a frenzy. This writer has even heard others in his profession mutter doubts about the future of PC gaming as a result. Just as all hope seems to drain away, AMD and MSI swoop in with a deal for desperate gamers in dire straits: the AMD Combat Crate. You can pick up a Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, an MSI B350 Tomahawk motherboard, and an MSI Armor Radeon RX 580 8G OC graphics card for just $549, or about $75 off the total price for the individual components.

Given that the Radeon RX 580 graphics card by itself goes for about $350 these days, that's a great deal. Heck, even at suggested retail prices for the parts, that's a pretty good offer. The Ryzen 5 1600 is a six-core CPU that clocks up to 3.7 GHz. It should be a fair fit with the Radeon RX 580. Meanwhile, the B350 Tomahawk is an ATX motherboard that has everything a gamer needs. MSI says the board can even take DDR4 memory up to 3200 MT/s.

AMD notes that it has plans to offer Combat Crates with a Ryzen 7 1700 CPU as well, although pricing isn't finalized for that package. Folks in North America can order the Ryzen 5 Combat Crate right now on Amazon for the promised $549 with free shipping for Prime members.