Richter Scale Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Well, that was a freebie.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Logitech Craft wireless keyboard review @ PC Perspective
  2. Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi review @ bit-tech
  3. Samsung 970 EVO M.2 500-GB NVMe SSD review @ Guru3D
  4. MasterAir MA621P air cooler for AMD Threadripper @ HardOCP
  5. WD Black NVMe SSD (1TB) @ Hexus
  6. Samsung SSD 970 Pro And 970 EVO review @ HotHardware
  7. Kingston A1000 480GB NVMe SSD review @ KitGuru
  8. Samsung SSD 970 EVO NVMe 1TB SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  9. Wi-Fi roaming secrets revealed @ SmallNetBuilder
  10. Intel Core i5-8600 3.1 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
  11. MSI GS65 Stealth Thin review @ TechSpot
  12. SilverStone Primera PM02 case review @ ThinkComputers

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Metal Gear Survive set to expire in 23 days @ Quarter To Three
  2. Switch sales top 15 million as Nintendo profits see 500% increase @ Nintendo Life
  3. Mark Zuckerberg explains why he's still committed to VR @ Upload VR
  4. A fan-made Halo PC patch meets Microsoft's legal muscle—and apparently survives @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Amazon targets youngsters with Echo Dot Kids Edition and custom Alexa @ New Atlas
  2. Basis—the "stable" cryptocurrency with $133 million invested—explained @ Ars Technica
  3. Roll up your sleeve, watch a video with this smart watch forearm projector @ HackADay
  4. Automated skull-drilling robot to make cranial surgery safer, faster and cheaper @ New Atlas

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Amazon Key expands to deliver packages inside your car @ Ars Technica
  2. GoPro trains neural net to think like a dog @ New Atlas
  3. Scientists discover that Uranus smells like rotten eggs @ Slashdot (Smelloscope not required)
  4. Neural network names nightshades @ HackADay (from the person that brought us hilarious paint names)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. What IS Nut Cheese, exactly, and can't we call it something else? @ bonappetit.com
  2. The 25 most important cheeses in America, according to cheese experts @ bonappetit.com
