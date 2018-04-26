Richter Scale Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Logitech Craft wireless keyboard review @ PC Perspective
- Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi review @ bit-tech
- Samsung 970 EVO M.2 500-GB NVMe SSD review @ Guru3D
- MasterAir MA621P air cooler for AMD Threadripper @ HardOCP
- WD Black NVMe SSD (1TB) @ Hexus
- Samsung SSD 970 Pro And 970 EVO review @ HotHardware
- Kingston A1000 480GB NVMe SSD review @ KitGuru
- Samsung SSD 970 EVO NVMe 1TB SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- Wi-Fi roaming secrets revealed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Intel Core i5-8600 3.1 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
- MSI GS65 Stealth Thin review @ TechSpot
- SilverStone Primera PM02 case review @ ThinkComputers
Games, culture, and VR
- Metal Gear Survive set to expire in 23 days @ Quarter To Three
- Switch sales top 15 million as Nintendo profits see 500% increase @ Nintendo Life
- Mark Zuckerberg explains why he's still committed to VR @ Upload VR
- A fan-made Halo PC patch meets Microsoft's legal muscle—and apparently survives @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Amazon targets youngsters with Echo Dot Kids Edition and custom Alexa @ New Atlas
- Basis—the "stable" cryptocurrency with $133 million invested—explained @ Ars Technica
- Roll up your sleeve, watch a video with this smart watch forearm projector @ HackADay
- Automated skull-drilling robot to make cranial surgery safer, faster and cheaper @ New Atlas
Science, technology, and space news
- Amazon Key expands to deliver packages inside your car @ Ars Technica
- GoPro trains neural net to think like a dog @ New Atlas
- Scientists discover that Uranus smells like rotten eggs @ Slashdot (Smelloscope not required)
- Neural network names nightshades @ HackADay (from the person that brought us hilarious paint names)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- What IS Nut Cheese, exactly, and can't we call it something else? @ bonappetit.com
- The 25 most important cheeses in America, according to cheese experts @ bonappetit.com