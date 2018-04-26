Thursday deals: a Threadripper 1950X for $719 and more crazy discounts

Greetings, gerbils and gerbilettes. I'm not going to write up a pretty intro today, because Amazon's running a hot sale on PC components with fancy gear and a Kardashian-buttload of discounts. Grab your shovels and pickaxes, we'll dig right in.

The highlight of today's show is AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 1950X. This massive CPU needs little introduction, as it's the protagonist of many a PC builder's dream. That CPU contains sixteen cores and thirty-two threads at your disposal for whatever tasks you need. Amazon will put one in your hands for (drum roll) $719. That's an insane deal.

You're going to need an appropriate motherboard to go with that Threadripper, and the Asus ROG Strix X399-E is the proper choice for that. Among many accoutrements, you get two M.2 sockets, back- and front-panel USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, metal-reinforced PCIe slots, SLI support, and a fancy Realtek S1220A codec. Take this mobo home for $279 from Newegg.

Cooling a Threadripper CPU isn't an easy task, so you'll want to make use of a liquid cooler like the Corsair Hydro H115i. This CLC has a 280-mm radiator and comes with two of Corsair's 140-mm fans. It's solid and effective--just like Threadripper itself. Get one from Amazon for $111.51.

You're not going to put that motherboard and CPU into a $30 case with shaky panels and no cable-management facilities, are you? Instead, check out the Cooler Master MasterCase H500P. This enclosure comes with two massive RGB-LED-lit 200-mm fans on its front panel, a tempered glass side panel, cable covers, and plenty of mounts for liquid-cooling setups. You can grab it from Amazon for $94.99.

Corsair certainly doesn't want to be left out of the party, and it brought its Carbide Spec-Omega case to the festivities. This stylish chassis has a tempered glass window, two included Corsair SP120 fans, and can fit radiators as long as 360 mm. You can take the black-and-white version home from Amazon for $79.99.

There's almost no deals day without discounted SSDs, and that's just perfectly fine by us. The first entrant today is Crucial's BX300 480-GB solid-state drive. This SSD is as speedy-and-steady as they come with its 555 MB/s sequential reads and 510 MB/s writes. Moreover, the MLC flash it uses should be a cut above most TLC-based offerings when it comes to reliability. Get yours for $99.99 from Newegg. That price bracket is usually reserved for drives of a much lower pedigree.

If 480 GB doesn't cut it for you, you'd do well to check out the Mushkin Enhanced Reactor 960-GB SSD. This big MLC-based drive should deliver sequential speeds of 560 MB/s when reading and 460 MB/s when writing. Mushkin estimates the drives' MTBF at 1.5 million hours, too. Newegg will hand you one of these for $219 with the promo code EMCSPTRV3.

Last by no means least, a mass-storage deal. The drive on the spot today is the Toshiba N300 4-TB spinner. I'm certain you've heard this story before: 7200-RPM spindle speed, fancy firmware, and a generous 128-MB cache. Add this drive to your box for $95.99 from Amazon. That's a low, low $24 per terabyte in case you're wondering.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.