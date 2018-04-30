Velocity Micro ProMagix HD150 is an Epyc workstation

It wasn't long ago at all that a 16-core workstation was unthinkable, much less affordable. Now, thanks to AMD's Threadripper CPUs, you can build such a machine relatively cheaply. What if 16 cores and 64 lanes of PCI Express 3.0 aren't enough, though? In that case, you need to go Epyc. While normally intended for server deployments, Epyc makes for a beastly workstation CPU. Velocity Micro is offering just such a machine with its ProMagix HD150 desktop workstation.

If you know anything about Epyc, you probably can guess what sort of class the ProMagix HD150 sits in. Processor options range from the eight-core Epyc 7251 all the way up to the mighty 32-core Epyc 7601. Velocity Micro will shove in up to 256 GB of quad- or octa-channel DDR4 memory running at 2666 MT/s. Storage options range from a single measly 1-TB hard drive all the way up to a combo setup with a Samsung 960 EVO SSD, a pair of 2-TB Crucial MX500 SSDs, and a pair of 8-TB HDDs. Oddly, there are no options for Optane memory or more exotic storage.

The graphics choices that Velocity Micro offers are truly insane. If you just want the CPU power, you can simply outfit your workstation with a basic Radeon Pro WX2100. Going all the way to the other end of the scale, you can equip your ProMagix HD150 with a pair of Vega 10-based Radeon Pro SSG cards, each with their own 1 TB of flash memory onboard. Alternatively, you can choose a 24-GB Quadro P6000 as the primary graphics adapter. Regardless of what you choose, you can also opt to install a Quadro GP100 alongside.

I've barely scratched the surface of the configurable choices on the ProMagix HD150. Judging from the options on offer and the SuperMicro H11SSL-i motherboard in use, it looks like users will have a bit of room for expansion even beyond the richest configuration that Velocity Micro offers. We've contacted the company and been informed that buyers are free to upgrade the workstation themselves, too. The most basic configuration for the ProMagix HD150 starts at $3299, and you can go configure one now at Velocity Micro's website.