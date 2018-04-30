HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB sticks march to the same beat

We saw first laid eyes on HyperX's Predator DDR4 RGB memory sticks back at CES in January. The modules use integrated infrared transceivers to synchronize the light show coming from each stick's color-changing diodes. The company said at the time that kits would start hitting shelves in the second quarter of this year, and the modules' appearance at Amazon puts the proof in the 16-million-color pudding.

The Predator RGB memory's claim to fame is an IR transceiver setup on each module that can precisely synchronize complex lighting and patterns between modules. The lights get their power from the DIMM slot connector, so there's no need for extra power or signal wires. HyperX says the modules will work with Asus' Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, and MSI's Mystic Light Sync.

HyperX is making just one module type, an 8-GB unit with a 2933 MT/s clock speed and CL15 timings. Buyers can pick up these DDR4 modules singly or in packs of two or four. The required voltage of 1.35 V is a bit higher than the official DDR4 specification of 1.2 V, though the target audience is likely accustomed to exceeding factory voltages and clock speeds. The kits support XMP, and the manufacturer says they are ready for "Intel's latest platform," which we assume means the big blue silicon vendor's eighth-generation Core processors. Hopefully versions optimized for AMD's refreshed Ryzens will come along soon.

Only two kits have shown up on Amazon so far: a two-stick set with a total capacity of 16 GB for $246 and a four-stick, 32 GB set for $492. Those prices are just a bit higher than those attached to HyperX's LED-less Predator 3000 MT/s DDR4 memory kits. The manufacturer backs the Predator DDR4 RGB memory with a lifetime warranty.