Deal of the day: a Radeon RX 580 8 GB for $250

Update: This deal is now sold out. Our original article continues below.

After months and months of sad glances at graphics-card prices at retail and e-tail, we may be receiving a brief reprieve. While many graphics cards are creeping back toward their suggested prices right now, Best Buy is taking a leap toward that mark by offering MSI's Armor MK2 Radeon RX 580 8 GB card for $249.99. That's just $20 over the RX 580's suggested price.

The Armor MK2 justifies its $20 premium with a nice-looking dual-fan cooler, a slight 40-MHz boost-range bump to the RX 580's stock 1340-MHz ticker, and a sturdy-looking full-coverage backplate. Given the dearth of affordable midrange graphics cards of late, we'd be head over heels with this card even if it had a reference cooler. We wouldn't sit long on this price if you need a capable graphics card today. Thanks to TR reader auxy for the tip.