Batman Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Batman is our friendly neighborhood stray cat. He's so cool that Bruno crossed the Atlantic just to meet him.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5" review @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC review @ bit-tech
  3. AMD Ryzen 5 2600 review @ Guru3D
  4. AMD Precision Boost 2 and Wraith Prism deep dive @ HardOCP
  5. EVGA SuperNova 650 G+ (650W) @ Hexus
  6. ASRock Fatal1ty H370 performance motherboard review @ KitGuru
  7. Patriot Scorch 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  8. Alphacool Eisbaer LT 240 review @ TechPowerUp
  9. The best value CPU: Pentium Gold G5400 vs. Ryzen 3 2200G @ TechSpot
  10. The Supermicro C7Z370-CG-IW motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. A first look at Order of Magnitude, Introversion's ambitious colony sim @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Are you good enough to play the CIA's games? @ Quarter To Three
  3. Project Zomboid is still in Early Access and that's amazing @ Rock Paper Shotgun (somehow, I need to find time to revisit this one, always admired it)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Turn failed prints into office fun with a paper airplane maker @ HackADay
  2. A few Wi-Fi transmitters and your house becomes a coprocessor @ Ars Technica
  3. Training the Squirrel Terminator @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Boeing slams the Falcon Heavy rocket as "too small" @ Ars Technica
  2. Researchers are keeping pig brains alive outside the body @ Slashdot
  3. 3D-printing problem used to create self-folding objects @ New Atlas
  4. Comcast won't give new speed boost to Internet users who don't buy TV service @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. What kind of mold is okay on cheese, and what kind... isn't? @ bonappetit.com
  2. How long can cheese sit out before you die? @ bonappetit.com
  3. The hunt for the stinkiest cheese, or, how I tested the bonds of friendship @ bonappetit.com
