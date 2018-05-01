Radeon Software 18.4.1 is spick and span for Windows 10 April 2018

The Windows update with the technically-correct name is out. Since it doesn't bring huge changes from the previous version of Windows, it's likely your old Radeon driver is probably still working fine. Still, OEMs and business users will be happy that Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition version 18.4.1 boasts official support for the Windows April 2018 update.

Along with support for the latest version of Windows 10, Radeon Software 18.4.1 brings a few bugfixes. Water should now render properly in World of Final Fantasy. Stellaris should stop hanging on loading screens. Radeon RX 400-series chips should be able to run Call of Duty: WWII without graphical corruption now, and Sea of Thieves should work on Crossfire rigs. Finally, Radeon ReLive Instant Replay should no longer require desktop recording to be enabled.

Despite the fact that older notes are absent from the list of fixed issues, the list of known issues this time around is almost entirely new. Rise of the Tomb Raider might hang in DX12, and World of Tanks might suffer texture corruption. Eyefinity settings may not stick around after a driver update, and the Radeon Overlay may not fully work for games in borderless window mode. The Witcher 3 might stutter during gameplay. Playing Destiny 2 for "extended periods" may result in very long load times. Some DX9 games may hang on quad-Fire systems. Finally, browser-based Netflix playback might hang on Crossfire rigs.

Looks like tough times for those with multiple-Radeon rigs. Those folks will no doubt be familiar with that sentiment, though. You can read the release notes or download the drivers in this link right here.