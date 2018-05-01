Tuesday deals: a Ryzen 5 2400G for $154, cheap SSDs, and more

Hullo, gerbils and gerbilettes! It's been a busy couple weeks for TR, but there's no stopping the hardware train. We have a particularly good bounty of deals today, so lets get right down to business.

We recently reviewed the Ryzen 5 2400G processor with Vega graphics, and found it offered an excellent combination of CPU grunt and pixel-pushing prowess. Its processor portion outruns the Intel Core i3-8100, and the IGP is one of the best around. Newegg currently has these chips on sale for only $153.99 if you use the promo code EMCPUPE25. Keep in mind the box includes one of AMD's excellent Wraith coolers.

There are SSD discounts seemingly every day. Today's major sale item is the Western Digital Blue 500-GB 3D NAND drive. This SSD is about as fast as they come with a SATA interface and should be able to push 560 MB/s in sequential reads and 530 MB/s when writing. You get a five-year warranty, too. Newegg will hand one of these to you for $111.99 with the code EMCPUPE28.

If Western Digital simply isn't your thing, how about the Crucial MX500 500 GB? This unit is powered by Micron 3D NAND flash and offers hardware-based encyption and power loss protection. It's also worthy of a TR Recommended award. Take one home for $114.99 from Newegg or from Amazon. Half a terabyte may be too much for you, in which case you probably want to look at the Toshiba TR200 240 GB. This solid drive is yours for $52.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPUPE22.

Over on the spinning-plate aisle, we found the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6-TB hard drive. This drive has two handy USB 3.0 ports in the front and comes with free backup software. Grab it for $114.99 with the code EMCPUPE48 at Newegg.

RAM's also inching downward in price, and the sample we have for you today is G.Skill's Trident Z kit 16-GB dual-channel kit clocked at 3200 MT/s. This stylish kit runs 16-18-18-38 timings and can be yours for $174.99 at Newegg. That's the price of plain ol' 2400 MT/s memory not that long ago.

Who wants a nice power supply? Everyone! One such unit is the Corsair CX750M. As its name implies, this PSU has a 750-W maximum capacity and modular cabling. You also get a big 135-mm fan and four PCIe power connectors. You can pick one up from Newegg for $69.99 with the promo code EMCPUPE36. That's pretty cheap as-is, but you also get a $20 rebate card.

We saved the biggest item for last: the LG 38CB99-W display. This massive IPS screen is 38" across and has a resolution of 3840x1600. There's dual-system connectivity, a four-screen split feature and DisplayPort, USB-C, and HDMI inputs. The monitor has a listed 5-ms response time, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and maximum brightness of 300 cd/m2. A USB hub and built-in speakers might also come in handy. Bring this huge box from Newegg for $999.99. Take note, though—you can get a massive $200 back by way of a rebate card.

