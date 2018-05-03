National SAN Architect Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Mr. SAN man, backs up with Veeam. Makes bits the safest that they've ever been.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel Optane SSD 905P 960-GB NVMe HHHL SSD review @ PC Perspective
  2. Corsair H60 (2018) review @ Guru3D
  3. Ryzen custom copper IHS tested vs. stock IHS @ Gamers Nexus
  4. Precision Boost Overdrive and XFR Enhanced confusion @ HardOCP
  5. AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 2600 (12nm) @ Hexus
  6. Netgear Nighthawk X6S tri-band WiFi range extender review (EX8000) @ KitGuru
  7. WD Blue 2-TB hard drive WD20EZRZ review @ Legit Reviews (yeah, really)
  8. Sennheiser GSP 600 review @ TechPowerUp
  9. LG 32GK850G review @ TFT Central

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Beat Saber early access review: like DDR with light sabers @ Upload VR
  2. The absurd intricate Pax Renaissance recalls how money saved the world @ Quarter To Three
  3. Stardew Valley's multiplayer might be the perfect hang out game @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Soda can art @ HackADay (too bad the gif isn't real, but still cool looking)
  2. Drive-by Rowhammer attack uses GPU to compromise an Android phone @ Ars Technica
  3. The internet of claw machines @ HackADay

Science, technology, and space news

  1. How a spam-filtering algorithm helped decipher mysterious animal behaviors @ New Atlas
  2. The Square Kilometre Array: how the world's biggest telescope will revolutionize astronomy @ New Atlas
  3. This is what a payload fairing looks like as it returns from space @ Ars Technica (so stoked to see this)

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. McDonald's now sells cheesy ring doughnuts @ delish.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options