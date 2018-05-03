National SAN Architect Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Intel Optane SSD 905P 960-GB NVMe HHHL SSD review @ PC Perspective
- Corsair H60 (2018) review @ Guru3D
- Ryzen custom copper IHS tested vs. stock IHS @ Gamers Nexus
- Precision Boost Overdrive and XFR Enhanced confusion @ HardOCP
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 2600 (12nm) @ Hexus
- Netgear Nighthawk X6S tri-band WiFi range extender review (EX8000) @ KitGuru
- WD Blue 2-TB hard drive WD20EZRZ review @ Legit Reviews (yeah, really)
- Sennheiser GSP 600 review @ TechPowerUp
- LG 32GK850G review @ TFT Central
Games, culture, and VR
- Beat Saber early access review: like DDR with light sabers @ Upload VR
- The absurd intricate Pax Renaissance recalls how money saved the world @ Quarter To Three
- Stardew Valley's multiplayer might be the perfect hang out game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Soda can art @ HackADay (too bad the gif isn't real, but still cool looking)
- Drive-by Rowhammer attack uses GPU to compromise an Android phone @ Ars Technica
- The internet of claw machines @ HackADay
Science, technology, and space news
- How a spam-filtering algorithm helped decipher mysterious animal behaviors @ New Atlas
- The Square Kilometre Array: how the world's biggest telescope will revolutionize astronomy @ New Atlas
- This is what a payload fairing looks like as it returns from space @ Ars Technica (so stoked to see this)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- McDonald's now sells cheesy ring doughnuts @ delish.com