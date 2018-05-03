Thursday deals: an SSD-and-HDD combo for $113, big monitors, and more

Fair afternoon to you, gerbils. I'm still reeling from the excitement of the SWR Barroselas Metalfest. My ears have only been listening to softer types of music lately to make up for that weekend. I'm quite happy to sit here quietly and hunt for the latest hardware deals, thank you very much. Here's what we came up with today.

We have the perfect two-way storage combo to build a contemporary system or upgrade an existing one. The first piece is the Toshiba TR200 240-GB solid-state drive. This simple-but-steady drive can push up to 555 MB/s on sequential reads and up to 560 MB/s when doing writes. That SSD is coupled with one of Toshiba's P300 3-TB spinners. The hard drive has a 7200-RPM rotational speed, 64 MB of cache, and goes perfectly in tandem with the SSD. Grab this combo from Newegg for only $112.99—a $20.99 total savings over the prices of the individual items.

Big displays are all the rage now, and we heartily approve. The first specimen on our examination table is the LG 27MU58-B. This 27" IPS monitor has a resolution of 3840x2160 and FreeSync support. You also get HDCP 2.2 support, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, and a DisplayPort 1.2. Take the display home for just $299.99 with the code EMCPUPS55 from Newegg.

If you have a need to go bigger, you'd do well to feast your eyes on the Acer XR341CK. This curved IPS display is 34" across and has a resolution of 3440x1600 and a 75-Hz maximum refresh rate. You also get FreeSync support, a four-port USB 3.0 hub, and an input selection comprising two HDMI 2.0 inputs, regular and mini-DisplayPorts, and even a DisplayPort daisy-chaining output. It also doesn't hurt that the thin bezels on three sides and the fancy stand make this monitor look gorgeous. Newegg will hand you one in exchange for $479.99.

If you're looking for an affordable-but-nice home for a PC, then you'll want to take a look at the Cooler Master Masterbox 5. This case got a TR Editor's Choice award back when we reviewed it. Its modular configurability and roomy interior thouroughly convinced us. You can get this case in a black windowed version for only $44.99 from Newegg with the promo code EMCPUPS26. You'll also get a $15 rebate card in the process.

Just in case the style of the MasterBox above doesn't really turn you on, check out the Corsair Carbide 270R. This gorgeous-looking case can take in a 360-mm radiator in the front panel, a 240-mm unit in the top panel, and a 120-mm heat exchanger in the back. Take one home from Newegg for $44.99 with the promo code 501SHESF02. You get a $5 Newegg gift card and also a rebate card that could get you $10 back.

Why bother with SSD cables when you can just make use of your motherboard's M.2 slot? The Western Digital Blue 500 GB M.2 SATA drive is a speedy unit with sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s and writes at up to 530 MB/s. You only need $109.99 to get one from Newegg provided you use the code EMCPUPS25.

