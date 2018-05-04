In Win's A1 Mini-ITX case has sleek styling and a roomy interior

It's easy to make an interesting case design when you're not all that concerned about how much space it takes up. We've seen a number of outsized cases with curious styling, but Mini-ITX designs are less common. Most (but not all) Mini-ITX cases tend to be small, featureless boxes, too. Happily, that's not the case with In Win's new A1 Mini-ITX enclosures. These little cases have RGB LED lighting, a glass side window, and a top-mounted power-supply—just like larger contemporary chassis.

Said power supply is actually included with the machine. It's a 600-W model with 80 Plus Bronze certification. The PSU has two 6+2-pin PCI-E power connectors, and you'll be able to make use of them in the A1 as the case supports dual-slot graphics cards up to 11.8" (30 cm) long. In fact, the A1 is actually a little large for an ITX case at 20 L total volume. This gives it room for CPU coolers up to 6.3"-tall (16 cm), as well as a pair of 120-mm fans.

The front panel ports are up on top of the A1. You get two USB 3.0 connections and the usual HD audio jacks. There's also Qi wireless charging for supported devices on top of the case, thanks to the pre-installed charging pad that's wired directly into the power supply. The charger works even when the PC is off, too. The only catch with this case would be its lack of 3.5" drive bays—you get a pair of 2.5" mounts plus whatever you can attach to your motherboard's M.2 slots, and that's it.

Gerbils will surely have their own opinions on the A1's styling, but the company calls it "Scandinavian." That's surely referring to the Fractal Design-style understated exterior. There's a touch of Taiwanese taste too, though—the A1 sits up on a transparent base, and RGB LEDs shine through it. Naturally, the LEDs are addressable using motherboard lighting control headers.

In Win hasn't announced how much the A1 will cost yet, but given the included power supply, we'd be surprised if it's in the double digits. The case should show up in black and white versions later this month.