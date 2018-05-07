Cougar's first RGB-LED-lit case is the massive Panzer Evo RGB

You might recall that back in March we took a quick look at Cougar's Panzer-G mid-tower case with four sides covered in glass. The Panzer-G itself is a fine case, but folks who find it just isn't big enough could step up to the Panzer Evo. As it happens, Cougar just launched its first ever case that comes with RGB LED lighting: the aptly-named Panzer Evo RGB.

Rather than taking the form of gaudy accents on the case itself, the Panzer Evo RGB's lighting is restrained to the pre-installed Cougar Vortex RGB-LED-equipped fans. Cougar includes three of the 120-mm spinners in the front and one in the back. There's a fan controller in the front of the case, and you can hook up the RGB LED fans to your motherboard's control headers.

Builders could opt to replace all three of the front fans with 140-mm air movers if they want. The top of the case has room for three 120-mm fans or two 140-mm spinners, and another unit of either type can go in the bottom. Liquid-cooling devotees can put radiators up to 360 mm long in the top and front, as well as a 120- or 140-mm heat exchanger in the bottom and another 120-mm radiator in the back.



Panzer Evo RGB with side glass panel removed

Besides its shiny new lights, this case is basically a larger version of the Panzer-G. That extra size mainly translates into an eighth expansion slot and room for E-ATX motherboards. Storage allotments comprise two 3.5" drive bays and four 2.5" drive bays. Thanks to the full-frontal glass face, there's no room for 5.25" drive bays. Given the case's dimensions (10.5" x 24" x 22", or 26.6 x 61 x 55.6 cm), it'll take just about any CPU cooler or graphics card you care to fit in it.

Cougar says the Panzer EVO RGB will be available next month in the US. The German company expects the case to go for $219. Keep an eye on Cougar's Newegg store if you're hot to get one.