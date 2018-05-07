Samsung 970 Evo and 970 Pro SSDs launch at lower-than-expected prices

The chatter among PC builders the last few months has centered around the high prices of discrete graphics cards and system memory. SSD prices, thankfully, have been slowly but surely falling for a while now, and Samsung seems to have taken this into account by making a last-second adjustment to the launch prices of its 970 Evo and 970 Pro SSDs.

Mode Original price (USD) Store price (USD) 970 Pro 1 TB $630 $500 970 Pro 512 GB $330 $250 970 Evo 2 TB $850 $800 970 Evo 1 TB $450 $400 970 Evo 500 GB $230 $200 970 Evo 250 GB $120 $110

The specific prices are listed in the table above, but the general trend is that the Pro models get a bigger discount than the Evo units, thereby reducing the price delta between the two tiers of drives. The 970 Evo 250 GB drops by just $10 (about 9%), but the mighty 970 Pro 1 TB gets a $130 discount versus the originally reported amount (a bit over 20% off).

The 970 Evo and 970 Pro are follow-ups to the company's fast and popular 960 Evo and 960 Pro. The 970 Evo 1 TB wasn't quite as high-flying as its forebear in our instrumented testing, but the reduced prices take the sting out of the apparent lack of generational progress. We aren't sure if these price reductions are part of an introductory program or if they will be permanent. In either case, all models save the 970 Evo 2 TB are in stock and shipping now.