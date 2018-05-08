National Teacher Appreciation Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


An apple day keeps the teacher at bay.

PC hardware and computing

  1. SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1100-TI 1100W PSU review @ HardOCP
  2. Intel Optane SSD 905P review @ HotHardware
  3. Corsair RM750x 750W (2018) review @ JonnyGuru
  4. Riotoro CR1088 Prism RGB mini tower ATX case review @ KitGuru
  5. ASRock H370M-ITX/ac review @ TechPowerUp
  6. SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD review @ ThinkComputers
  7. The SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1000-PT & ST1200-PT PSU review @ AnandTech
  8. DDR4 memory scaling performance with Ryzen 7 2700X on the AMD X470 platform @ Legit Reviews

Games, culture, and VR

  1. Get rewarded for the Plunkbat weapon balance survey @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Nintendo introduces Switch cloud saves as part of paid online subscription @ Ars Technica
  3. The true meaning of BattleTech is interstellar giant robot amputation Pokémon @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. Tomb Raider will continue to raid sans dual pistols for the foreseeable future @ Quarter To Three

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Printed It: toolbag essentials @ HackADay
  2. 3D-printed bicycle tire not full of hot air @ HackADay
  3. Onyx Boox Max 2 13.3" tablet review: Android meets E-Ink @ PC Perspective

Science, technology, and space news

  1. InSight is heading for Mars @ New Atlas
  2. NASA successfully tests new nuclear reactor for future space travelers @ Slashdot
  3. Mars-bound interplanetary CubeSats phone home @ New Atlas
  4. The material science of building a light sail to take us to Alpha Centauri @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. To microplane your Parm, or not to microplane your Parm? @ bonappetit.com
  2. Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120R RGB @ Hexus
  3. Two spaces after period are better than one, except maybe they aren't, study finds @ Ars Technica (after a few months of writing for TR, I was able to convert to one space, but years of muscle memory made it tricky. Which side are you on?)
