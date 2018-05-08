National Teacher Appreciation Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1100-TI 1100W PSU review @ HardOCP
- Intel Optane SSD 905P review @ HotHardware
- Corsair RM750x 750W (2018) review @ JonnyGuru
- Riotoro CR1088 Prism RGB mini tower ATX case review @ KitGuru
- ASRock H370M-ITX/ac review @ TechPowerUp
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD review @ ThinkComputers
- The SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1000-PT & ST1200-PT PSU review @ AnandTech
- DDR4 memory scaling performance with Ryzen 7 2700X on the AMD X470 platform @ Legit Reviews
Games, culture, and VR
- Get rewarded for the Plunkbat weapon balance survey @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Nintendo introduces Switch cloud saves as part of paid online subscription @ Ars Technica
- The true meaning of BattleTech is interstellar giant robot amputation Pokémon @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Tomb Raider will continue to raid sans dual pistols for the foreseeable future @ Quarter To Three
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Printed It: toolbag essentials @ HackADay
- 3D-printed bicycle tire not full of hot air @ HackADay
- Onyx Boox Max 2 13.3" tablet review: Android meets E-Ink @ PC Perspective
Science, technology, and space news
- InSight is heading for Mars @ New Atlas
- NASA successfully tests new nuclear reactor for future space travelers @ Slashdot
- Mars-bound interplanetary CubeSats phone home @ New Atlas
- The material science of building a light sail to take us to Alpha Centauri @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- To microplane your Parm, or not to microplane your Parm? @ bonappetit.com
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120R RGB @ Hexus
- Two spaces after period are better than one, except maybe they aren't, study finds @ Ars Technica (after a few months of writing for TR, I was able to convert to one space, but years of muscle memory made it tricky. Which side are you on?)