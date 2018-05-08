G-Sync HDR monitors might go on sale in two weeks

Not every gerbil is a gamer, but there's enough of you out there that I don't feel weird asking: how's your gaming display? It could always be better, unless you've somehow snagged a pre-release G-Sync HDR display. We first heard about the tech all the way back in January of last year, and we're still waiting for the monitors to release. The wait might soon be over, though. PC World just put up a video on its YouTube channel where the mag's executive editor Gordon Mah Ung gushes about the Acer Predator X27. During the demo, he remarks that this display will be available in about two weeks.

If you're confused as to why we're so excited about these monitors, take a moment to examine the specifications of the Predator X27. It's a 27" display with an IPS panel in 3840x2160 resolution. The X27 uses a super-bright LED backlight with 384 local dimming zones combined with a quantum-dot filter to produce a maximum brightness of 1000 cd/m² and a stated contrast ratio of 50,000:1. Gordon Mah Ung seems to imply that this contrast ratio is a static number (as unbelievable as that is), but he stops short of actually saying it. We'll have to see once it releases.

All those specs are real fancy, but the actual interesting part of this display is that it can manage all the above image quality metrics while running at a 120-Hz refresh rate. Acer advertises the Predator X27 as being capable of 144 Hz, but Gordon Mah Ung clarifies that that's an overclocked rate, as the DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 connections that the monitor offers only support 3840x2160 at up to 120Hz. We heard rumblings in the past that this display would manage 144 Hz through chroma sub-sampling, but that may no longer be the case.

There's no mention on the product page of the Tobii eye-tracking hardware that this display was originally slated to include. It will be interesting to see if Acer simply neglected to mention it, or if it's been nixed from the design entirely. Certainly Tobii's hardware hasn't caught on the way the company may have hoped. It would still be a cool feature to have, though.

Some of us have been salivating over that gorgeous G-Sync HDR goodness since we first heard the announcement during CES last year, or precisely 488 days ago. Asus and Acer had apparently anticipated to launch these high-end gaming monitors last year, but they were pushed back into 2018 for whatever reason. An April launch date came and went with little fanfare. At long last, it seems these monitors might finally make it to market.

There's no mention—in PC World's video, or otherwise—of what we might expect to pay for this display. Gordon Mah Ung cheekily notes that "it won't be free," but that might be a gross understatement if the latest rumors we heard are true. As you may recall, the Predator X27 and the similar Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ both showed up for preorder at European retailers last month. If those prices are accurate, expect to shell out around $2500 for one of these beauties.