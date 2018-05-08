Tuesday deals: a Ryzen 5 1600 for $150 and more

Hello, folks! We figure at least some of you might be waiting with bated breath for the Google I/O keynote and whatever software and hardware reveals that may stem from it. It's hard to tell at this point what the search giant might be cooking up, though. How about some bets on which apps or services it'll redesign this time? Place your wagers in the comments section below, but first take a good look at the awesome hardware deals we found for you.

All the talk in the AMD world might be about the second-generation Ryzen processors, but that doesn't mean that the original models suddenly turned into pumpkins. To drive that point home, Rakuten's running a sale on the Ryzen 5 1600 processor with a Wraith Spire cooler, six cores, and twelve threads. You can get your hands on one of these for only $149.99 if you use the promo code PM24 in the second checkout step.

The second highlight today is EVGA's SuperNova 750 G3 power supply. A nice, modular, 80-Plus-Gold rated PSU of this capacity usually goes for well north of a Benjamin, but you can currently get your hands on this unit for only $79.99. Heck, at this price, grab three for all your builds. EVGA offers ten-year warranty coverage.

If you don't need so much power capacity in your build, check out the Corsair TX550M. This PSU also has an 80 Plus Gold power rating, and it comes with a 120-mm fan and semi-modular cabling. Newegg will hand you one for just $64.99, and you get can get another $20 back by way of a rebate card. The seven-year warranty is nothing to sneeze at, either.

Capacious spinning storage costs next to nothing these days. Right now, you can pick up the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8-TB external drive for $146.99. The drive comes with a two-port USB 3.0 hub and backup software. It'll run you $146.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPUPX45 (works out to $18.38 a terabyte). If you don't need that much capacity, you can grab the Western Digital Elements 6-TB drive instead for $109.99 after the promo code EMCPUPX37. That's $18.33 a terabyte if you're counting.

We're big fans of Acer's Aspire 5 lineup of laptops thanks to their combination of quality and affordability. Today, the star of the show is the A515-51G-5504 model. This 15.6" laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 256-GB SSD, and a GeForce MX150 graphics card. That's a perfectly-balanced combination in our book. Grab one of these for only $539.99 from Newegg with the code EMCPUPX25.

If you're a fan of gaming on the go, check out the Lenovo Legion Y520. The 80WK001MUS model we're looking at right now packs a Core i7-7700HQ CPU, a whole 16 GB of RAM, and a storage combo setup comprising a 128-GB PCIe solid-state drive coupled with a 1-TB spinner. Pixel-pushing prowess comes by way of a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card with 4 GB of its own memory. A grand would be the required outlay for a machine of this spec, but you can currently grab one and run with it for just $899 from Newegg thanks to the promo code EMCPUPX24.

