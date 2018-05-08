Corsair Carbide Spec-Omega RGB case offers a fresh take on LED lighting

Corsair's Carbide Series Spec-Omega RGB ATX mid-tower case is the company's second Spec-series launch in two days. However, the component manufacturer is aiming the Omega at a different part of the market than the entry-level gaming aspirations of yesterday's $50 Carbide Spec-05. The Spec Omega wants to be the last word in colorful lighting with its 30 programmable digital RGB LEDs fitted to an asymmetric-design front panel, plus the two included HD120 RGB LED-lit fans.

The case's color-changing diodes get marching orders from the included Lighting Node Pro digital LED controller. A tempered glass side panel and a similar insert in the front panel give onlookers a good look at the Unreal reenactment going on inside the case. We briefly touched on the non-RGB versions of the Spec-Omega when we saw the cases on display next to some very impressive power supplies at CES back in January. We didn't have all the specifics back then, so we'll go over the details now.

Builders looking to test the strength of their motherboards can strap on heatsink towers up to 6.7" (17 cm) tall. Graphics cards as long as 14.6" (37 cm) can go inside the Spec Omega, though builders with front-mounted radiators or especially-thick front fans might not be able fit cards quite that long. Power supplies up to 7.1" long (18 cm) can fit within the shrouded chamber in the bottom of the case.

For cooling purposes, the Spec-Omega can fit up to six 120-mm fans spread between the front, top, and back panels. Liquid-cooling enthusiasts can fit a 360-mm radiator behind the front panel, a 240-mm heat exchanger under the top panel, and a 120-mm unit on the back side.

Folks that can't find it within themselves to empty the Recycle Bin (or its equivalent on their fringe-OS of choice) might eventually find themselves limited by the trio of 2.5" device mounts and pair of 3.5" hard drive mounts. The 3.5" hard drives go in a cage that be hidden inside the power supply shroud or put on display for maximum spinning-magnetic-media hipster cred. The 2.5" drives are hidden away on the back side of the motherboard tray next to the lighting controller, so builders that want to put their SSDs on display will have to go the M.2 route.

The Carbide Spec-Omega weighs in at 17.1 lbs (7.8 kg). The chassis measures 9.1" (23.1 cm) wide, 19.5" (49.5 cm) deep, and 20.3" (51.5 cm) high. At least some of that height comes from the snowmobile-track-inspired plastic feet that keep the bottom of the case off the floor.

Retailers like Amazon and Newegg will gladly exchange a Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Omega RGB for three green portraits of Ulysses S. Grant ($150). That price might look a little steep, but it gets you not one, but two pieces of genuine tempered glass in place of acrylic, a couple of RGB-LED-bedazzled fans, and a Lighting Node Pro—a device that's normally part of a $60 LED kit. Buyers that dig the Omega's styling buy don't care about the programmable lighting can pick up non-RGB versions of the case for $90 right now over at Newegg. The plain Spec-Omega is available in three different colors, but the RGB LED-lit version comes only in black or white.