GeForce 397.64 drivers are ready for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Moving right along from the troublesome release of the previous GeForce driver, Nvidia's already got the next version ready. GeForce driver version 397.64 is WHQL-certified and Game Ready for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, the full release of Conan: Exiles, and Destiny 2's Warmind expansion. It also adds SLI profiles for Kingdom Come: Deliverance and GRIP.



Conan: Exiles

There's a bevy of bug fixes in this release, but most of them appear to be for edge cases. The biggest resolved issue appears to be a problem with Netflix stuttering. Kepler GPUs—that's the GeForce 600 and some 700 series-cards—should stop crashing when players exit Starcraft 2. Folks forcing MSAA on using the Nvidia Control Panel should stop seeing reduced visual effects in Grand Theft Auto V. Finally, this update also includes the fixes that were included in the 397.55 hotfix driver.

Nvidia's release notes identify a fair few bugs in the current release, although it looks like most of them are hanging around since 397.31. New issues include possible crashing in Wolfenstein II, problems with Nvidia Surround in Call of Duty: WWII, and an issue where Shadowplay stops working in some titles. As you could expect given the short turn-around since the least release, most of the prior issues listed before are still present as well.

Users keen to start playing Conan: Exiles, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, or Destiny 2's Warmind should absolutely go grab the latest driver, as should anyone still limping along on version 397.31. You can hit up the full release notes here, or simply grab the driver from Nvidia's download site.