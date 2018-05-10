Clean Up Your Room Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- SilverStone Primera PM02 review @ bit-tech
- AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition review @ Hexus
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 3 (2018) review @ HotHardware
- Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 WiFi review @ KitGuru
- Corsair Carbide 275R mid-tower case review @ Legit Reviews
- ROCCAT Kone AIMO review @ TechPowerUp
- The MSI X299 XPower Gaming AC review @ AnandTech
- Corsair K63 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard and lapboard combo review @ PC Perspective
Games, culture, and VR
- How to take SpyParty from a 1000-hour to a 5000-hour game @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Valve will soon let you stream Steam games to phones and tablets @ Ars Technica (I snagged a Playstation Vita for testing game streaming as part of my upcoming router review, it's actually pretty sweet for playing Rocket League, so this news is promising)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Broken screen becomes polarizing art lamp @ HackADay
- Gorgeous NickelBot serves up lasered wooden nickels @ HackADay
- DJI's new Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 has infrared sensors and is 60% quieter @ New Atlas (I'm growing more tempted to get a better quadcopter, but nothing this high-end)
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA chief on Moon return: "This will not be Lucy and the football again" @ Ars Technica
- Notepad gets a major upgrade, now does Unix line endings @ Ars Technica
- Cave fish inspires better sharing of bandwidth @ New Atlas
- A stealthy Harvard startup wants to reverse aging in dogs, and humans could be next @ Slashdot (would you rather extend your pet's lifespan, or just clone and repeat?)
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- I dubiously tried 6 "healthy" mac & cheese brands to find the best @ bonappetit.com