HP ProBook 645 G4 and EliteBook 700-series G5s put Ryzen Pro to work

HP is probably the major PC vendor with the closest and most consistent relationship with AMD. Dell, HP, and Lenovo are all on board with AMD's Ryzen Pro processors, but HP's upcoming ProBook 645 G4 and EliteBook 700-series G5s will be the first laptops to arrive with the business-oriented version of the red team's Ryzen Pro Mobile APUs.

All of HP's new business machines have a pair of customer-accessible SO-DIMM slots capable of supporting up to 32 GB of 2400 MT/s DDR4 memory. The EliteBooks and the ProBook all have an M.2 slot for SATA or NVMe SSDs. The ProBook also gets a 2.5" bay for an old-school spinny hard drive. All the machines have three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports plus a Type-C connector of the same speed grade. None of the machines offer discrete graphics, but the Vega IGP baked into AMD's Ryzen Pro APUs should be more than enough for most office tasks. All four laptops also sport Gigabit Ethernet ports, though only the ProBook gets a premium Intel vPro Ethernet controller. Users that need NFC capability for whatever reason will need to choose the ProBook, too.

Buyers can get the ProBook 645 G4 with any of AMD's three Ryzen Pro Mobile processors: the Ryzen 3 Pro 2300U, the Ryzen 5 Pro 2500U, or the Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U. These chips have the same clock speeds as their non-Pro equivalents, but add in extra management and security features that should make the IT staff a little less grumpy than usual. HP offers Realtek and Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth setups, and LTE modems are also available.

The base screen for the ProBook 645 is a pretty sad 1366x768 "standard viewing angle" panel, but touch and non-touch 1920x1080 IPS units are also available. These screens aren't photo-handling material given their 45% coverage of the sRGB color space, but they should more than suffice for office work. The display outputs are unfortunately limited to one HDMI 1.4 output and a VGA connector.

The EliteBook 735 G5, EliteBook 745 G5, and EliteBook 755 G5 all get the same Ryzen Pro APU choices as the ProBook above. As one might guess from the similar model numbers, the big differences between the three laptops are the screen and chassis size. The 735 G5 is a 13.3" laptop, the 745 G5 is a 14-incher, and the 755 G5 has a 15.6" display and a dedicated number pad.

All machines get standard 1920x1080 IPS displays and multiple touch- and non-touch panel options. The 745 and 755 models offer HP's Sure View integrated privacy screen as an option. Realtek and Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth cards are on offer, too. Those that need to stay connected when away from Wi-Fi can also add an LTE modem, once again.

The EliteBooks don't have a projector-friendly VGA port, but they do get an HDMI 2.0 connector and can add another display over the USB Type-C port. HP's EliteBook 700-series G5 documentation mentions compatibility with the company's Thunderbolt 3 dock, but never explicitly says the machines have standard or optional Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

NotebookCheck says the EliteBook 700 G5s and the ProBook 645 G4 will start shipping in May. The site puts the EliteBooks starting at $1000, while the base ProBook 645 G4 should cost purchasing departments $760 and up.