Thursday deals: a Samsung PM953 960-GB SSD for $200 and more

Afternoon's greetings, gerbils and gerbilettes. Today's been a relatively quiet day news-wise. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire just came out, and it immediately went into my "games to play soon" list, as I really liked the first game. If you miss that Icewind Dale or Baldur's Gate RPG feel, look no further. Meanwhile, there's hardware deals to soothe your upgrade itch. Let's roll.

We're kicking things off today with an extra-enticing deal. We'd wager that most gerbils would like a fast NVMe SSD in their boxes, and we have just the ticket: the Samsung PM953 M.2 SSD with a capacity of 960 GB. This drive can post sequential read speeds of 1000 MB/s and writes at 870 MB/s. You can get this near-1-TB drive today from Newegg for only $199.99—a fantastic deal. Thanks to TR gerbil Josiah Bradley for the tip.

Next up, an 80-Plus-Gold rated power supply from a well-known manufacturer. We're talking about the EVGA SuperNova 650 G1 and its 135-mm cooling fan, four 8-pin PCIe power connectors, and fully-modular cabling. Remember when these were around $100? Not anymore. Pick one up from Newegg for only $69.99, then use the supplied rebate card to get another $20 back.

There's nothing quite like a big display, and we have two today. The first is the LG 29UM69G-B—a 29" 2560x1080 IPS ultra-wide display with FreeSync support and a blur-reduction mode. The monitor should be able to reproduce 99% of the sRGB color space, and the maximum refresh rate is 75 Hz. Take one of these home from Newegg for just $179.99 with the promo code EMCPUEP29.

You might need to go bigger—much bigger. In that case, you'll want to check out the Dell U3818DW monitor. This massive 38" IPS curved display has a resolution of 3840x1600, maximum brightness of 350 cd/m², and DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB Type-C connectivity. There's also a four-port USB 3.0 hub, too. Newegg will hand one of these monitors to you in exchange for $899.99 after the code EMCPUEP74. But wait, there's more! You'll get a rebate card that you can use to get a whole $100 back.

Modern life is all about having everything at hand right there and then. The Amazon Echo Dot is a fine assistant that's always ready to help you out, and the company is currently offering a two-pack of these handy pucks for $59.98. Just place two of them in your shopping cart and you'll immediately get a $20 discount.

When we pick out laptops, we always look for models that offer a fine balance between processor speed, memory capacity, and storage. One such model is the Asus VivoBook S (S510UA-DS51). This puppy packs an Intel Core i5-8250U processor accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a 256-GB solid-state drive. The machine itself is pretty light and slim for a 15.6" laptop, too. Grab one from Newegg for $599.99 if you use the promo code EMCPUEP47.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at Das Keyboard's shop.