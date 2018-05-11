Enermax Saberay case is a mighty showpiece

The Taiwan-style case aesthetic of late seems to be defined by simple and functional enclosures embellished with highly-visible accents and built-in lighting. Enermax's Saberay may be the best exemplar of the form that we've seen in 2018. The Saberay is a full-tower ATX case with two RGB LED-lit stripes running the full length of its front and top. It also has three RGB LED fans pre-installed shining through the acrylic front panel, and a large glass window on the side to show off your build.

The Saberay is eye-catching as a showpiece, but it's rather practical too. Builders get seven expansion slots, which should suffice for virtually any rig in 2018. Storage allotments comprise four 2.5" drive mounts, two 3.5" drive trays, and a bay for a 5.25" drive. Airflow-wise, the Saberay will take three 120-mm fans in the front, another three in the top, and two on the right side. Besides the three RGB LED fans up front, the case comes with a 140-mm LED-less fan in the rear. Enermax includes both the acrylic front panel as well as a mesh one for those who want extra airflow.

Liquid-cooling lovers will appreciate the Saberay's ability to mount 360-mm radiators in both the front and top of the case. The top section can alternatively take a 280-mm radiator. A 120- or 140-mm unit can go in the back, and a 240-mm heat exchanger can go in the side. RGB LED enthusiasts will probably have a motherboard that can control the case's light show. If that's not the case, users who want to play around with custom illumination can use the included lighting-and-fan controller to hook up five devices.

As a full-tower case, the Saberay is naturally pretty big at over 22" tall, almost 19" deep, and 9.4" wide (56.6 x 47.8 x 23.8 cm). At least the dimensions mean you shouldn't be limited in your choice of video card or CPU coolers. If this seems like the chassis for you, Enermax says it should be available at your favorite web shops within the month.