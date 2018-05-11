Asus Prime H310T motherboard has a very specific set of skills

Mini-ITX systems are a great way for system builders to stuff standard desktop (and sometimes mobile) parts into small spaces, but some folks are willing to make further sacrifices in the name of reducing physical volume. Asus' Prime H310T motherboard is squarely aimed at space-saving builds and OEMs looking to assemble all-in-one desktop systems with its Thin Mini-ITX form factor and its specific combination of features.

As one might expect from the name, the newest addition to the Asus Prime family uses Intel's most affordable entry desktop chipset, the H310. This chipset leaves a lot of features on the cutting room floor compared to its upmarket 300-series siblings, but those cuts don't matter for this motherboard's target market. These board's aspirations to be Hollywood-thin mean the Prime H310T gets two SO-DIMM memory slots of the type where the memory clips in parallel to the main PCB. The board supports up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory, but the maximum speed is only 2666 MT/s.

The H310 chipset might only get six lanes of PCIe 2.0 connectivity, but that's no matter since the Prime H310T doesn't have any desktop PCIe slots. The board does get one M-keyed M.2 slot suitable for an NVMe or SATA SSD, and a second E-keyed M.2 slot for a wireless card. Builders can add extra storage capacity by using the board's two SATA ports.

Close inspection of the Prime H310T reveals the absence of any ATX power connectors. Instead, the H310T has a DC barrel jack in the rear I/O cluster. That input power flows to the CPU through a 3+1 phase VRM, so builders shouldn't expect the board to maintain the highest boost clocks over a long period of time on Intel's fastest six-core desktop processors. SATA devices get power from a SATA power connector on the motherboard. The motherboard package includes a cable with two SATA drive power connectors, but shoppers will need to purchase a 12-V or 19-V power brick separately. The other odd-duck item in the box is a half-height I/O shield.

The Prime H310T has some features that suggest it was designed to facilitate simple AIO builds. The thin profile is the first sign, but the board's LVDS display and internal stereo speaker connectors are another signal of this intent. Asus offers a commercial BIOS tool kit for customizing things like the boot screen. The company also touts a moisture-resistant coating, stainless steel rear I/O, an LPC header, and a debug card with an LCD display and for troubleshooting. All these features suggest that embedded systems are also part of the H310T's target market.

Builders not using the LVDS connector can pick between an HDMI 1.4 jack or a DisplayPort connector. The LVDS connector supports a maximum resolution of 1920x1200 at 60 Hz, and the HDMI port is limited to 4096x2160 at 24 Hz, but the DisplayPort output can deliver resolutions up to 4096x2304 at 60 Hz. The H310 chipset supports a maximum of two simultaneous displays. The rear I/O also includes two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 connectors, audio jacks, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Asus didn't provide any pricing or availability information for the Prime H310T Thin Mini-ITX motherboard. The unconventional feature set suggests that shoppers might need to look in specialized retailers.