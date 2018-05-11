Windows 10 April 2018 Update doesn't play ball with some Intel SSDs

There's a sizable contingent of buyers (particularly in business environments) that favor Intel hardware. Indeed, people have frequently swapped Intel into IBM's place in the old adage "nobody ever got fired for buying IBM." Modern hardware and software is so complex that issues can crop up almost anywhere, though. Case in point: machines equipped with Intel's 600p and Pro 6000p SSDs are not able to upgrade to the Windows 10 April 2018 update due to a known compatibility issue.

Microsoft doesn't explain exactly what the problem is, but it manifests as an inability to boot into Windows. Some systems will reportedly boot into their UEFI setup as if there is no bootable device, while others will crash and restart repeatedly. When the company initially announced the issue two days ago, it was vague about which exact Intel SSDs models were affected. By now the company has updated the article to explain that only 600p and Pro 6000p SSDs are involved. Tom's Hardware confirmed the issue directly with Intel, too.

It's not clear whether the problem lies with Microsoft or Intel. Either way, Microsoft says it's working on a patch that will allow affected users to install the latest Windows feature update. Right now, affected machines are blocked from installing the April update, whether automatically or manually. Presumably the patch will be delivered by Windows Update, so don't be surprised if you sit down and your Intel SSD-equipped Windows 10 system has been updated to version 1803 without your intervention.