VESA's DisplayHDR Test software lets users double-check their monitors

When VESA announced its three-tiered DisplayHDR monitor certification program, the group promised it'd have a software utility for end users to check their displays' compliance with the standard by the end of Q2 2018. The outfit has delivered on that promise with this week's release of the DisplayHDR Test application for Windows 10. VESA's announcement says the tool works with "off the shelf calibration colorimeters," but consumers will have to wait for the next update to get a list of colorimeters that meet the group's requirements for accuracy and tolerance.

The initial release's operation is a bit cumbersome, requiring that users run a command-line program that outputs a set of test patterns to the screen. The user is then tasked with operating their colorimeter hardware and software to measure the screen output while VESA's utility runs. To get the final results, the user must then pass the output from the colorimeter's software through a second utility provided by VESA. The outfit says future versions of DisplayHDR Test may drive the sensor in the test tool and compute the results directly.

As a reminder, VESA's three DisplayHDR standards are based on the performance of difference luminance tests, two contrast tests, coverage of the BT.709 and DCI-P3 color spaces, color precision, and the speed of backlight's response to luminance changes.

So far, only about a dozen monitor models have earned DisplayHDR badging, and only a single display from Philips has reached the top-shelf DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Colorimeter owners can use VESA's DisplayHDR Test app to check and see where their displays measure up before making a decision on ponying up for a new screen.