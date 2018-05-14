Wasabi Mango UHD430 is the first 4K 120-Hz display you can buy

Have you ever heard of a little monitor manufacturer called Wasabi Mango, gerbils? Even if you haven't, the Korean brand isn't a complete unknown—it's been selling monitors worldwide on Amazon, eBay, and Newegg for a few years now. Wasabi Mango has managed to effect a major coup on its much larger competitors by releasing what appears to be the world's first commercially-available monitor that can accept and display a 3840x2160 video stream refreshing at 120 Hz. The display is simply named the UHD430.

The monitor's other specifications are exactly what you'd expect from an IPS HDR display. The UHD430 supports 10-bit-per-channel color, and the manufacturer marks it down for a 1200:1 static contrast ratio. The 5-ms pixel response time is a little slower than we'd like for a 120-Hz display, but it should be alright for the vast majority of folks. We'd also like to see some form of variable refresh rate support, but it's entirely absent on this model.

All of the other displays that we discussed that can do 3840x2160 at 120 Hz or better have been the upcoming G-Sync HDR monitors. G-Sync HDR is a lofty certification with a laundry list of detailed specifications that a display must meet. The UHD430 is not a G-Sync HDR monitor, and while Wasabi Mango does claim the 43" display supports HDR, its maximum brightness of 400 cd/m² barely qualifies it for the appellation. Still, the company notes that the UHD430 supports 3840x2160 inputs at 120 Hz without using chroma subsampling, which is reassuring.

There are a lot of things to like about the UHD430 besides its basic specs. It'll accept a 200x200mm VESA mount. It doesn't use an external power brick and takes a standard IEC (PC-style) power cord. For display connectivity, it has two DisplayPort 1.4 connections that support 120-Hz input at the native resolution, and three HDMI 2.0 connections that support 60-Hz signals. There's also a TOSlink jack for optical audio out. Wasabi Mango includes one of each type of cable in the box. The company also remarks that the monitor supports HDCP, but declines to note which version. HDCP 2.2 support is required for 4K Blu-ray playback.

If you're doubtful that a little Korean company could beat Asus, Acer, and everyone else to the punch, check out this YouTube video from a Korean user. The owner uses Blur Busters' TestUFO website and a slow-motion camera to demonstrate that the monitor is truly refreshing at 120 Hz. The video's fairly definitive proof that the monitor lives up to that claim. The Blur Busters blog is actually where we found out about this monitor, so thanks to Mark and the crew for pointing out the UHD430.

If you're keen to get one of the first 120-Hz 4K monitors for yourself, head on over to eBay. As of this posting it's currently selling for $1399 there. The UHD430 hasn't shown up on the company's Amazon or Newegg stores yet, but it's likely to appear there sooner rather than later.