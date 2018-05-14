Deal of the day: an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 for $192.09

G'day, gerbils. I won't delay you much today with an arguably-amusing intro detailing whatever's going on at the TR labs or my own abode at this very moment. This post will be quick and to the point: you can get an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 for $192.09, down to the last cent, at Rakuten. You'll need to apply the code SAVE15 at the second step of checkout.

By now, the Ryzen 7 1700 shouldn't need much introduction. This processor made quite the splash when it first appeared, thanks to its eight Zen cores with SMT support for a total of sixteen threads, all clocked at a maximum of 3.7 GHz at stock settings.

Grabbing all that silicon for $192 is an enticing enough prospect, but where this CPU really shines is in overclocking. The included AMD Wraith Spire cooler is pretty darn good and enough to push this chip beyond its stock speeds a little. Invest a little in a bigger tower cooler or a nice 240-mm CLC, though, and you can have this chip figuratively flying.

Go right ahead and grab the mighty AMD Ryzen 7 1700 from Rakuten for $192.09 with the checkout code SAVE15. Get it while it's hot, we wouldn't be surprised if stocks ran out quickly.

