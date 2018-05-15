Chocolate Chip Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Yeah, yeah, I know this pun is bad even for my standards.

PC hardware and computing 

  1. Corsair RM850x (2018) power supply review @ Guru3D
  2. Koolance 400A-S Threadripper water block V2 review @ HardOCP
  3. HyperX Predator RGB 16 GB (HX429C15PB3AK2/16) review @ Hexus
  4. WD Black NVMe SSD review @ HotHardware
  5. Razer Mamba & Firefly Hyperflux review @ KitGuru
  6. Intel Optane memory tested with secondary hard drive @ Legit Reviews
  7. Viotek GN27D 27-inch curved 1440p 144Hz monitor review @ ThinkComputers
  8. Intel NUC8i7HVK (Hades Canyon) gaming performance @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. How Epic's Fortnite rose from the ashes of Paragon's failure @ Ars Technica
  2. Turtle Beach credit battle royale for selling headsets @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  3. Building a Steam caching server for faster game downloads @ PC Perspective
  4. Nintendo Labo tests, part one: Robot Kit's cardboard stomps are fun but shallow @ Ars Technica

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. 3D-printing saves collectible lures from a fishy ending @ HackADay
  2. Flite Test puts a chair in the air @ HackADay (warning: smile-inducing)
  3. RC paper airplane from guts of quadcopter @ HackADay (I'm going to have to try this one)

Science, technology, and space news

  1. NASA will send helicopter to Mars to test otherworldly flight  @ Slashdot
  2. Alexa controversy: what are voice assistants teaching our children? @ New Atlas
  3. Stephen Hawking service: possibility of time travelers "can't be excluded" @ Slashdot
  4. Yes, Europa really is sending plumes of water into space @ Ars Technica
  5. Scientists inject one snail's memories into another's brain @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. Where did the prohibition on combining seafood and cheese come from? @ atlasobscura.com
  2. Large island declared rat-free in biggest removal success @ Slashdot
