Chocolate Chip Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Corsair RM850x (2018) power supply review @ Guru3D
- Koolance 400A-S Threadripper water block V2 review @ HardOCP
- HyperX Predator RGB 16 GB (HX429C15PB3AK2/16) review @ Hexus
- WD Black NVMe SSD review @ HotHardware
- Razer Mamba & Firefly Hyperflux review @ KitGuru
- Intel Optane memory tested with secondary hard drive @ Legit Reviews
- Viotek GN27D 27-inch curved 1440p 144Hz monitor review @ ThinkComputers
- Intel NUC8i7HVK (Hades Canyon) gaming performance @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- How Epic's Fortnite rose from the ashes of Paragon's failure @ Ars Technica
- Turtle Beach credit battle royale for selling headsets @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Building a Steam caching server for faster game downloads @ PC Perspective
- Nintendo Labo tests, part one: Robot Kit's cardboard stomps are fun but shallow @ Ars Technica
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- 3D-printing saves collectible lures from a fishy ending @ HackADay
- Flite Test puts a chair in the air @ HackADay (warning: smile-inducing)
- RC paper airplane from guts of quadcopter @ HackADay (I'm going to have to try this one)
Science, technology, and space news
- NASA will send helicopter to Mars to test otherworldly flight @ Slashdot
- Alexa controversy: what are voice assistants teaching our children? @ New Atlas
- Stephen Hawking service: possibility of time travelers "can't be excluded" @ Slashdot
- Yes, Europa really is sending plumes of water into space @ Ars Technica
- Scientists inject one snail's memories into another's brain @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- Where did the prohibition on combining seafood and cheese come from? @ atlasobscura.com
- Large island declared rat-free in biggest removal success @ Slashdot