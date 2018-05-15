Tuesday deals: a 2-TB Micron 1100 SSD for $269 and more insanity

Hi there, gerbils! Folks, this is an insane day. We're not entirely sure of what's happened recently, but we've seen a sharp drop in SSD prices. Multiple drives have had their price stickers mercilessly slashed, and PC builders and upgraders everywhere can reap the benefits. Let's get this going.

There are few things that prove the above point better than the Micron 1100 2-TB solid-state drive. This SATA unit has hardware-based AES-256 encryption and should be capable of pushing 530 MB/s in sequential reads and up to 500 MB/s in writes. Random I/O performance is pretty good for a SATA drive, too, at 55K read IOPS and 83K write IOPS. We're saving the best for last, though, and we hope you have bath salts handy. You can buy this two-terabyte SSD for just $268.99 from Rakuten if you apply the code PLM47 during the checkout process. We'll wait while you get your jaw off the floor and put your credit card back in your wallet. SSD storage at 13.5 cents a gigabyte was nothing but a pipe dream not long ago.

Because the taste of one good thing is never enough, we have another crazy SSD deal. The Adata SU800 1 TB is a speedy SATA drive with sequential performance of 560 MB/s on reads and 520 MB/s when writing. This drive is enjoying a massive sale, too, as you can currently get one from Rakuten from just $178.49 with the checkout code AD31. If you're doing the math, that works out to 17.9 cents a gigabyte.

The storage onslaught continues with the Seagate Expansion 8 TB external drive. While it doesn't have any particular characteristics other than being a high-quality drive from a top-tier manufacturer, that's fine by us. You see, it's selling for the mere pittance of $139.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPUEU34. That, my friends, is $17.50 a terabyte—just wow.

You might need a big, fast chunk of storage for your PC or home server. A drive that would fit right in is the HGST DeskStar NAS 6 TB and its 7200-RPM rotational speed coupled with 128 MB of cache. It's selling for $159.99 at Newegg if you use the promo code EMCPUEU53. Math lovers will already have calculated the figure of $20 per terabyte.

We're still reeling from the attack of the cheap drives, but there's still room for another couple items. The Corsair Carbide Spec Omega is a modern case with unique styling, a tempered-glass side panel, and enough room for all sorts of liquid-cooling hardware. It's not often you see a case like this selling for cheap, but today is a crazy day. Take one home for only $59.99 from Newegg with the code EMCPUEU62, and then get another $20 back by way of a rebate card.

Everyone's a fan of a nice headset—particularly a stylish one like the Corsair Void Pro RGB. It's got a pair of 50-mm neodymium drivers, breathable fabric earcups, a comfy headband, and a nice-sounding boom mic. Of course, the RGB LED lighting will make it look fantastic whether it's sitting on your head or on your desk. Grab one of these for only $59.99 either from Amazon or from Newegg. Our Editor-in-Chief Jeff Kampman has the wireless version of the Void Pro RGB and he's pretty happy with it.

That's all for today, folks!