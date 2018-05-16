Updated: Cannon Lake Core i3-8121U may support AVX-512 after all

Update 5/16/2018 5:55 PM: Intel has confirmed that the Core i3-8121U supports AVX-512 instructions and has added that information to the ARK database. Our original story continues below.

When Intel's Cannon Lake Core i3-8121U appeared in the company's ARK database yesterday, the chip's entry didn't suggest any support for AVX-512 instructions—an expected feature of the next-generation microarchitecture. That entry may be incomplete, however. CPU detective InstLatX64 has obtained a CPUID dump for the chip from a Lenovo Ideapad 330-15ICN with the i3-8121U inside, and the chip does appear to offer AVX-512 support.

According to the CPUID dump, Cannon Lake supports the Foundation (F), Conflict Detection (CD), Byte and Word (BW), Doubleword and Quadword (DQ), and Vector Length (VL) subsets of the AVX-512 instruction set that are already implemented by Skylake Server chips, along with two new support levels: Integer Fused Multiply Add (IFMA) and Vector Byte Manipulation Instructions (VBMI).

Cannon Lake also appears to be the first Intel core to support Intel's SHA Extensions for accelerated processing of certain encryption operations. AMD's Ryzen processors were the first desktop processors to implement SHA Extensions. InstLatX64 notes that the i3-8121U does not support Intel's Software Guard Extensions for hardened execution of compatible programs, however. In any case, we've asked Intel for confirmation of AVX-512 instruction support on Cannon Lake, and we'll update our coverage when we hear back.