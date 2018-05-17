Light up your liquid-cooled rig with EK's Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fans

When us PC lovers are building a new rig, we make a lot of decisions. We have to balance a tight budget, find the best possible components, and achieve a perfect aesthetic. For those running liquid-cooled rigs, EK is hoping to make that last bit possible without having to compromise on cooling performance. The company's new EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB LED fans aim to improve on the look of EK's well-known and well-loved spinners.

That RGB LED aspect is the core feature for the new offerings. The fans have nine LEDs under the motor hub to light up the seven translucent white blades with what EK says is some of the brightest lighting on the market. The Vardar EVO RGBs use four-pin PWM connectors, and EK says they can be plugged to any standard RGB LED controller or sync with Asus Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, ASRock RGB LED sync, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion. In other words, the lighting on these fans should just work with pretty much any control method.

The Vardar EVO fans still need to live up to their name, though. Aside from the RGB LEDs, these spinners are identical to Vardar's EVO 120ER fans. These are double-ball bearing fans that run in a range of 500 to 2200 RPM. Both the 120ER RGB and 120ER models share an airflow rating of 77 CFM and the same static pressure of 3.16-mm H2O. Like the 120ER, these light-up finger-choppers offer an extended-range PWM duty cycle of 25% to 100%. When the fan curve is set with a minimum threshold of 25% to 30%, the fans will turn off completely. EK notes this should extend the life of the motor while also significantly lowering dust intake over time and result in quiet or silent operation at idle.

EK does note on the product page that the start-stop function's PWM threshold and minimum speed can vary from one motherboard or controller manufacturer. The company advises that the best results will come from using the CPU_FAN header as the PWM signal source. The EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB LED fans aren't yet available at major retailers, but you can get them right now through EK's website for just under $31 a piece (22.45€).