Pack Rat Day Shortbread

PC hardware and computing
- Corsair RMx series 850W power supply review @ PC Perspective
- MSI Vigor GK80 keyboard and Clutch GM70 mouse review @ Guru3D
- AMD Wraith Prism CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
- Philips 273V7QDAB monitor review @ KitGuru
- Patriot EVLVR 1TB Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD review @ Legit Reviews
- Swiftech Maelstrom D5 X100 reservoir review @ TechPowerUp
- Ryzen 5 2600 vs. Core i5-8400 @ TechSpot
- The Intel Optane Memory M10 (64GB) review @ AnandTech
Games, culture, and VR
- John Carmack recalls "frustrating" arguments with Apple's Steve Jobs @ Ars Technica
- Neural networks using Doom level creator like it's 1993 @ HackADay
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is in development, but not due until 2021 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (get outta here, I thought this would never happen)
Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks
- Nobody knows how much energy Bitcoin is using @ Slashdot
- Hawkeye, the 3D-printed tourbillon movement @ HackADay
- In the lab with Xbox's new Adaptive Controller, which may change gaming forever @ Ars Technica
Science, technology, and space news
- Fastest-growing supermassive black hole eats a sun every two days @ New Atlas
- Tough questions posed for the use of AI in healthcare @ New Atlas
- MarCO probes send back Pale Blue Dot image as they go where no CubeSat has gone before @ New Atlas
Cheese, memes, and shiny things
- JetBlue delivers pizza across the country with cheese and strategy @ forbes.com
- American cheddar exports are up a staggering 83% from last year @ qz.com (I lol'd at "sharp surge")