Pack Rat Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate


Fact: Packs of rats are cuter than pack rats.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Corsair RMx series 850W power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI Vigor GK80 keyboard and Clutch GM70 mouse review @ Guru3D
  3. AMD Wraith Prism CPU air cooler review @ HardOCP
  4. Philips 273V7QDAB monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. Patriot EVLVR 1TB Thunderbolt 3 portable SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Swiftech Maelstrom D5 X100 reservoir review @ TechPowerUp
  7. Ryzen 5 2600 vs. Core i5-8400 @ TechSpot
  8. The Intel Optane Memory M10 (64GB) review @ AnandTech

Games, culture, and VR

  1. John Carmack recalls "frustrating" arguments with Apple's Steve Jobs @ Ars Technica
  2. Neural networks using Doom level creator like it's 1993 @ HackADay
  3. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is in development, but not due until 2021 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (get outta here, I thought this would never happen)

Hacks, gadgets and crypto-jinks

  1. Nobody knows how much energy Bitcoin is using @ Slashdot
  2. Hawkeye, the 3D-printed tourbillon movement @ HackADay
  3. In the lab with Xbox's new Adaptive Controller, which may change gaming forever @ Ars Technica

Science, technology, and space news

  1. Fastest-growing supermassive black hole eats a sun every two days @ New Atlas
  2. Tough questions posed for the use of AI in healthcare @ New Atlas
  3. MarCO probes send back Pale Blue Dot image as they go where no CubeSat has gone before @ New Atlas

Cheese, memes, and shiny things

  1. JetBlue delivers pizza across the country with cheese and strategy @ forbes.com
  2. American cheddar exports are up a staggering 83% from last year @ qz.com (I lol'd at "sharp surge")
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
