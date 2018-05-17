Thursday deals: Ryzen 7 1700X and ASRock X370 Pro4 for $300 and more

Hello there, gerbils. In case you missed it, our overlord Jeff Kampman has written up an interesting article about casual overclocking in the modern age. If you haven't checked it out yet, go read it and opine in the comments section. Meanwhile, check out today's selection of deals.

Not a week seems to go by without some sort of sale on Ryzen processors. Today we three such deals, and the first one is particularly sweet. Newegg has set aside many boxes in pairs. The first box contains an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU with eight cores and sixteen threads pumping at a maximum of 3.7 GHz, plus a Wraith Spire cooler to keep it all under control. The second cardboard container holds an ASRock X370 Pro4 motherboard with dual M.2 sockets and CrossFire support. Newegg will let you take this combo home for just $299.98. That's a lot of horsepower for only three Benjamins, but get this—you'll also get a rebate card that can get you an entire $50 back. Craziness, dude.

The combo deal above isn't the only one on offer today. Newegg decided that the Ryzen 5 2600 is also worthy of a pack-in deal. This CPU offers fantastic value thanks to its six Zen 2 cores and twelve threads ticking away at a maximum boost frequency of 3.9 GHz. The included Wraith Stealth cooler just sweetens the pot further. Meanwhile, the TeamGroup L5 Lite 120 GB solid-state drive is a fine upgrade for any system still stuck on a slow hard drive. The e-tailer will hand you both of these items in exchange for just $189.99. That's the cost of the Ryzen 5 2600, and that means the SSD is pretty much a freebie. Can't go wrong there.

The third Ryzen-related deal is here, and the piece in question requires little introduction. The Ryzen 5 1500X is well-known to reviewers and system builders everywhere as a fantastic mid-range offering that certainly powers many a system. Its four Zen cores tick away at up to 3.7 GHz and there's simultaneous multi-threading on tap. AMD sweetens the pot further by packing an almost-overpowered Wraith Spire CPU in the box. Newegg's got a particularly sweet price on this CPU at $134.99. If you're on the fence, come down and bring your credit card.

If you happen to play on the Intel field, you'd do well to take a look at the Asus TUF B360M-Plus motherboard. This board belongs in Asus' reliability-first series and comes with a metal-reinforced main PCie slot, two M.2 sockets, an Intel-powered Ethernet controller, and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports. As an added bonus, there's a bit of tasteful RGB LED lighting. Put this mobo in your cart for just $79.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCPUEW32. That price is pretty good already, but you can get $20 back by way of a rebate card.

Come on, put that no-brand PSU away and get yourself something that's actually powerful and reliable, like the Corsair TX650M. This power supply bears Corsair's excellent pedigree and an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating. The cabling is semi-modular, and you get a total of four eight-pin PCIe power connectors. The manufacturer will warranty this unit for a generous seven years, too. You can't go wrong with this PSU, and you can have it for only $64.99 from Newegg if you use the promo code EMCPUEW55.

The final item today is a little different from the rest. We want to tell you about the Asus VivoBook F510UA-AH51 laptop. This sleek and pretty portable has a 15.6" display with a resolution of 1920x1080. The engine inside the hood is an Intel Core i5-8250U processor with four cores, eight threads, and a maximum clock speed of 3.4 GHz. You get 8 GB of RAM, a Type-C USB port alongside Type-A connectors, and 802.11ac. Storage is handled by a 1-TB hard drive, but we reckon that's fine for this machine, and why? Because it's selling for only $479 at Amazon, meaning you can buy an SSD with the savings to upgrade it. Also, since there's a version of this machine with a dual-storage setup, we strongly believe you don't even need to ditch the hard drive and can both have your cake and eat it.

