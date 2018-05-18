Lian Li does its aluminum thing with the Bora Lite RGB fans

Lian Li isn't the first PC parts maker that comes to mind when the topic of RGB LED illumination comes up, but several of the company's latest cases are factory-equipped with color-changing diodes. The aluminum-championing outfit is following up cases like the Alpha 550 with the Bora Lite 120 RGB fans. Longtime followers of the brand shouldn't be terribly surprised to learn that the Bora Lite fans have CNC-machined aluminum frames lit up by the photons emitted from 12 color-changing diodes integrated into the center hub.

The case manufacturer has built its reputation around aluminum-intensive construction, clean lines, and nods to quiet operation. The Bora Lite fans fall in line with all three of these themes, at least until the user turns on the light show. Lian Li says the hydraulic bearings in the Bora Lites should provide quiet operation even at the top end of the fans' 900-1500 RPM speed range. The fans also get anti-vibration pads at all four corners to prevent transmission of kinetic energy from the fan to the host chassis.

The RGB LEDs and the PWM fan itself have separate connectors, which isn't too out of the ordinary. The four-pin connectors for the RGB LEDs have male and female ends that should make it easy to daisy-chain several fans or other components containing disco-party lights. Lian Li says the Bora Lites will fall in line to commands from Asus' Aura Sync, ASRock's PolyChrome Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, or MSI's Mystic Light Sync. The manufacturer didn't mention Biostar's ViViD LED DJ, but we figure that probably works, too.

Lian Li's Bora Lite 120 RGB fans are available in packs of three from Newegg right now for a price-competitive $40. Two varieties are offered: one with black anodized aluminum frames and the other with the aluminum left au naturel. The fan blades have a semi-translucent soft white finish regardless of frame color. The box includes three fans, a six-way fan splitter, and a couple of adapter cables.